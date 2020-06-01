Hearts release 12 following relegation from Scottish Premiership

Oliver Bozanic is one of 12 players released by Hearts

Hearts have released 12 players and allowed three to return to their parent clubs following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

The club have also confirmed the departures of Craig Levein and Austin MacPhee.

First-team players Oliver Bozanic, Clevid Dikamona and Steven MacLean all leave Tynecastle following the expiry of their contracts at the end of May.

Donis Avdijaj and Marcel Langer, who signed in January but made just three appearances each, will also head for the exit.

Craig Levein was sacked as manager in October, but remained at the club

In addition, reserve players Jay Nwanze, Brodie Strang, Daniel Baur, Alex Petkov, Kelby Mason, Dean Ritchie and Rory Currie will not be kept on.

Ryotaro Meshino and Joel Pereira, on loan from Manchester City and Manchester United respectively, will return to their parent clubs, while Toby Sibbick will go back to Barnsley.

Levein, who was sacked as manager in October 2019 but remained on the club's staff, has now reached the end of his contract, bringing an end to his third spell at Hearts.

His assistant MacPhee, who led the side on an interim basis between Levein's sacking and Daniel Stendel's appointment in December, leaves after four years at the club.