Jonny Hayes and Jozo Simunovic to leave Celtic when contracts expire

Jozo Simunovic and Jonny Hayes will leave Celtic when their deals run out

Celtic have decided against extending the contracts of both Jozo Simunovic and Jonny Hayes.

Hayes had earlier confirmed his imminent departure following the end of his contract, while Celtic will not take up a one-year option on Simunovic's deal.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said: "I would like to sincerely thank both Jozo and Jonny, brilliant lads who have given their all to Celtic over a number of years.

Hayes is out of contract at Celtic at the end of May

"Jozo has been part of our great club for some time and has given us some wonderful times, playing a really important part in our success. Jonny, too, has been an important player for the club in recent years.

"Above all, both are great men and everyone at Celtic wishes Jozo and Jonny and their families all the very best for the future. We are sure they will continue to be successful in everything they do.

0:52 Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes his side have still to reach their full potential, despite having been confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions for a record-equalling ninth time in a row Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes his side have still to reach their full potential, despite having been confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions for a record-equalling ninth time in a row

"Both players leave Celtic as nine-in-a-row champions, something they have earned, an achievement they richly deserve and something I know they will cherish dearly."

Hayes, 32, is coming to the end of his three-year deal at the club which he signed after joining from Aberdeen in 2017.

He made 26 appearances in all competitions for Neil Lennon's side this season, with his only goal coming in Celtic's 2-0 win at Rangers in September.

His first season at the club was ended early after suffering a broken leg against Dundee in December 2017.

In a post on his Instagram page, Hayes said: "From the lows of breaking a leg to the highs of winning a treble, the last 3 years have been an enjoyable journey, in which I've worked under some terrific staff and shared a dressing room with some unbelievable guys."

"Football at times brings tough decisions, so I'd like to thank you for all the support received along the way. Stay safe everyone."

Scott Brown says Hayes will be a hard man to replace in the Celtic dressing room

Commenting on Hayes's post, Celtic captain Scott Brown said: "Going to miss you my man. What a man and what a player. Hard going in the dressing room to replace."

Fellow team-mate Greg Taylor added: "What a man", while former Celtic defender Mikael Lustig wrote: "Honestly the best teammate you can have. Top player and decent stories. Was a pleasure to sit next to you during our years together. All the best in the future my friend."

Simunovic made 125 appearances and scored five goals for Celtic

Centre-back Simunovic made 125 appearances and scored five goals after joining Celtic from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015.

One of the 25-year-old's Celtic Park highlights was scoring the winner against Kilmarnock after 67 minutes while wearing the number five jersey made famous by Billy McNeill in the first game after the former Bhoys skipper and manager's death last year.

Simunovic has been managing a knee issue throughout most of his career at Parkhead.