Celtic manager Neil Lennon plays down need for signings

Neil Lennon says Celtic may not need new signings to win a 10th successive Scottish Premiership title

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he's not sure whether the newly crowned Scottish Premiership champions need to make any new signings ahead of their quest for a 10th consecutive title.

Monday's decision to call the Premiership early amid the coronavirus pandemic and declare Celtic champions for a ninth successive season has allowed Lennon to begin planning for the next campaign.

"We don't know how the transfer window is going to look and what length of time it will be, and what the budget is going to be, and what other clubs' budget is going to be as well," Lennon told the Press Association.

"I am really happy with the squad, I am not sure we need to do a lot of rebuilding at all, if at all.

0:52 Lennon believes his side have still to reach their full potential despite having been confirmed as champions Lennon believes his side have still to reach their full potential despite having been confirmed as champions

"But again you don't know what the landscape is going to look like with bringing players in."

Lennon is set to lose loan players Fraser Forster, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Moritz Bauer, while the likes of Jonny Hayes and Craig Gordon are soon out of contract.

The Celtic boss would no doubt be keen to keep Forster if a deal can be done with Southampton and he has other players in his squad who could offer more next term.

January signings Ismaila Soro and Patryk Klimala have yet to establish themselves and the likes of right-back Hatem Abd Elhamed and striker Vakoun Bayo were just coming back from injury when the season was suspended.

1:02 Lennon believes Celtic were by far the best team in the Scottish Premiership and could have eventually finished on 100 points, if the season hadn't been abandoned Lennon believes Celtic were by far the best team in the Scottish Premiership and could have eventually finished on 100 points, if the season hadn't been abandoned

Much could depend on how much interest develops in top goalscorer Odsonne Edouard, with his potential departure likely to increase the budget for new arrivals.

Football at all levels in Scotland is suspended until June 10, with Celtic set to resume training on that date barring further push backs.

"June 10 is the mandate, we can start training back in groups, whether that changes between now and then we don't know, but that's what we are aiming for," Lennon said.

"With the league finishing now we can hopefully get a start date for next season and look to build from that."