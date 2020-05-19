Andy Walker: Put bad feelings aside - it's time for Scottish football to come together

Andy Walker has urged Scottish clubs to come together to guarantee the future of the Scottish game and their clubs

Now that Scottish football has declared the end of the 2019/20 season against a backdrop of malice, spite and bad feeling between so many clubs, I would urge everyone in the SPFL to turn their attention immediately to the demands of next season.

Just getting a product on the park looks to be a massive challenge.

I honestly wonder if all our clubs can survive this horrific COVID-19 pandemic and still be able to provide a full season of fixtures.

Jim McInally has been the manager of Peterhead for almost nine years and has been involved in the game for decades. Last week, he was quoted as saying: "In 40 years of football, the in-fighting and squabbling currently going on is the worst I've ever seen. It should have united Scottish football to some extent".

Instead, the game has been tearing itself apart with an "every club for itself" attitude.

Crucially though, McInally has tried to look ahead under the present circumstances and offered this rather chilling view for the lower league clubs.

"If there are no fans allowed to come to the games, what's the point of it?" he said.

Owner Ann Budge says Hearts are considering legal action following the "unjust" decision to relegate them from the Scottish Premiership

"We're at the point now where the primary concern has to be club survival first and foremost. Most clubs won't survive playing behind closed doors.

"If it's easier for the clubs to survive by going into abeyance for the season then that's what we might need to do."

The former Dundee United and Nottingham Forest midfielder was referring to a temporary halt for the bottom two divisions and his point is valid.

At that level, every club would regard gate money and hospitality income as a vital revenue source. Cut that supply off and every game they play means they're losing money. So, why play?

If he's right about giving the season a miss, that means the League Cup goes into cold storage for a year as well as the Scottish Cup. It's a truly frightening prospect.

What about the Scottish Premiership and the league below, the Championship? Questions are asked on a weekly basis as to how they are managing to survive.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has the big task of attempting to navigate the path forward for Scotland's most vulnerable clubs

In my view, they too must be in danger.

Given what we have seen with the resumption of the Bundesliga and the small steps the English Premier League are taking in order to compete again, the one essential component required before you even start thinking about a competitive game is for all players, coaches, officials and medical staff to be tested. Tested regularly.

I totally understand any player who might question the safety of returning to competitive action. In order to do so, the clubs must surely be able to offer every player a virus-secure environment, meaning at the very least a twice weekly test that would enable all players who are clear to compete. Does anyone know how much that will cost?

A quick check on the internet tells you there's a private home-testing kit available for anything between £149-£249. For the sake of doing a simple sum, let's say the clubs find a good deal and the cost of a test is exactly £100. A squad of 30 players will need to be tested at least twice a week. That simple sum brings a cost of £6,000.

Clubs will need to do this each and every week. Will they be quarantined for a few days, maybe a week, before the first matches kick off? How much will that cost?

Neil Lennon's Celtic were announced as Scottish Premiership champions after the season was ended early

The Scottish government has advised that all football be suspended until June 10. If we follow the German and English model, on their return the players will train in small groups of six before eventually moving to a full scale 11 vs 11. Medical staff will advise that players will need close to six weeks of training to get their fitness, that's £36,000 before a ball is kicked.

In short, is this not a figure that's out of reach for all clubs in the Championship and the majority in the Premiership to spend on a weekly basis until a vaccine is found?

Remember, these sums also assume everything goes according to plan. If a player was to test positive I would assume he goes into isolation while the rest of the squad will need to be tested again?

Every club operates on a basis of some certainty, but right now season-ticket money is understandably being held back by fans uncertain of their own income and there's obviously a duty of care to provide the players with a virus-secure environment in which to play.

Without any form of reconstruction, even on a temporary basis, there's a possibility that Hearts have just been harshly relegated into a division where clubs can't fulfil their fixtures.

Hopefully I'm completely wrong on this and the costs of testing players are much cheaper. But no wonder players are concerned about their own welfare.

Bundesliga returned to action last weekend with new rigorous protocols in place

Given what we've heard and read about for a couple of months now, this horrific virus leaves anyone with underlying health conditions more vulnerable. I played alongside a few players who suffered from asthma.

Would any player with this condition be happy to take a chance and play with or without a test? Some players have diabetes, how do they feel? We also now know that people from ethnic minority backgrounds are disproportionately dying with coronavirus.

Watford captain Troy Deeney has expressed his very real concerns at going back to training so soon and I would understand why any player in Scotland might feel very uncomfortable about taking part unless they knew they were going into a virus-secure environment. Like everyone else, players have elderly relatives and their own families to consider.

No one should underestimate the magnitude of keeping Scottish football thriving under these unprecedented and unbelievably challenging times.

Instead of the squabbling we've listened to over the last couple of months, the time has come for all the clubs to come together and look after each other they best they can.