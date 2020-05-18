Celtic title win this season is my best in Glasgow, says Neil Lennon
Celtic crowned Scottish Premiership champions for ninth successive season after SPFL opted to curtail current campaign
Neil Lennon described Celtic's Premiership win this season as the best he has experienced at the club after they matched the Scottish record of nine titles in a row.
Lennon's team - who had been 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers having played once more - were declared champions after the SPFL ended the campaign early on Monday.
In turn, they emulated the run of nine successive titles achieved by Celtic between 1965 and 1974, as well as their Old Firm rivals Rangers between 1988 and 1997.
Lennon, who confirmed Celtic will return to training ahead of next season on June 10, told Sky Sports News: "It is a momentous day for the club.
"We will have supporters of a certain vintage who will remember the first time Celtic did nine in a row.
"They probably couldn't believe this could happen again and it's a fantastic day for everyone associated with the club. We're all very, very proud, particularly of the players.
"Going into this season, we knew that nine was within our grasp but still so far away. It was a pressure season but we smashed it, particularly the second half.
"Some of our football was absolutely outstanding. We were on track for 100 goals and 100 points. The consistency, the quality and the exciting football we played was really pleasing.
"As well as the players, I have to pay tribute to my backroom staff. The professionalism and the work ethic has been fantastic."
Lennon has won the Premiership as many times as manager of Celtic as he did when he played for the club, having made it five in each capacity.
He added: "To be stood here as the manager of a team that has won nine titles in a row is something you dream about.
"From a personal point of view, it feels absolutely amazing so, without doubt, this is the best one of the lot."