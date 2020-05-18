Celtic title win this season is my best in Glasgow, says Neil Lennon

1:57 Celtic manager Neil Lennon says winning a ninth successive league title is a special achievement, and the best of his managerial career Celtic manager Neil Lennon says winning a ninth successive league title is a special achievement, and the best of his managerial career

Neil Lennon described Celtic's Premiership win this season as the best he has experienced at the club after they matched the Scottish record of nine titles in a row.

Lennon's team - who had been 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers having played once more - were declared champions after the SPFL ended the campaign early on Monday.

In turn, they emulated the run of nine successive titles achieved by Celtic between 1965 and 1974, as well as their Old Firm rivals Rangers between 1988 and 1997.

Lennon, who confirmed Celtic will return to training ahead of next season on June 10, told Sky Sports News: "It is a momentous day for the club.

"We will have supporters of a certain vintage who will remember the first time Celtic did nine in a row.

Celtic had been 13 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table when play was supended

"They probably couldn't believe this could happen again and it's a fantastic day for everyone associated with the club. We're all very, very proud, particularly of the players.

"Going into this season, we knew that nine was within our grasp but still so far away. It was a pressure season but we smashed it, particularly the second half.

"Some of our football was absolutely outstanding. We were on track for 100 goals and 100 points. The consistency, the quality and the exciting football we played was really pleasing.

Lennon has now won the Premiership 10 times in total, five as a player with Celtic and five as the club's manager

"As well as the players, I have to pay tribute to my backroom staff. The professionalism and the work ethic has been fantastic."

Lennon has won the Premiership as many times as manager of Celtic as he did when he played for the club, having made it five in each capacity.

0:46 Celtic manager Neil Lennon says clubs must now look to the future after a decision was made to end the Premiership season early Celtic manager Neil Lennon says clubs must now look to the future after a decision was made to end the Premiership season early

He added: "To be stood here as the manager of a team that has won nine titles in a row is something you dream about.

"From a personal point of view, it feels absolutely amazing so, without doubt, this is the best one of the lot."