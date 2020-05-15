Celtic deserve ninth title in a row, says Callum McGregor

0:44 Callum McGregor says that Celtic deserve to be crowned Scottish champions for a ninth successive season Callum McGregor says that Celtic deserve to be crowned Scottish champions for a ninth successive season

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says that they deserve to be crowned Scottish Premiership champions and secure a ninth league title in a row.

The Hoops were 13 points clear of rivals Rangers in the Premiership before the season was suspended by the coronavirus, and there has been no news as to whether they will be named as champions.

McGregor, who has won the last five titles with the club, says that he and his team-mates are desperate win a ninth consecutive championship and match the same feat achieved by the club in 1974.

"Regardless if we win it on the pitch, or in the circumstances that dictate we can't finish the season but still get crowned, either way we'd be worthy champions," McGregor told Sky Sports News.

"We've been absolutely outstanding and, over the course of the season, we've got so many wins together in a real attacking style, scoring a lot of goals.

"The boys were desperate to actually go and finish the season on a real high, the way we were playing, but that's been taken away.

"But to go and get nine titles in a row, that'd only be the second time in the club's history, so that tells you how big of an achievement that is in itself and something I know the players would be extremely proud of."