Stranraer intend to 'explore all avenues' following defeat of resolution

Stranraer chairman Iain Dougan says they are not yet ready to accept the chain of events which has led to their relegation from League One.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lower divisions in Scotland have been declared over for the season, following a controversial vote which passed an SPFL resolution.

Stranraer are eight points adrift at the bottom of League One - albeit with a game in hand - and hopes of a reprieve were dashed when it was then decided to scrap a potential reconstruction of the pyramid.

On Tuesday a resolution on whether to hold an investigation into the SPFL's conduct surrounding the earlier vote was supported by only 13 of 42 members, short of the 32 required for it to pass.

The SPFL has consistently denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Dougan's statement on Wednesday evening read in part: "On Tuesday there was an EGM of all SPFL clubs that was initially requested by Rangers FC, Heart of Midlothian FC and Stranraer FC, whereupon we called for an independent inquiry into what we collectively felt was a genuine grievance concerning the due governance of our game.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan called for unity after Tuesday's vote

"We have consistently stated that the original resolution was fundamentally flawed, therefore we wanted to allow for a comprehensive investigation to source true learning outcomes from the process to date.



"Ultimately, we failed to get sufficient numbers to carry the day.

"However, 13 clubs from all levels of our game did vote to what they considered to be cause for concern, with a desire to highlight failings of a proper process at board level.



"There have been various persons suggesting that a line is now drawn on this matter, and we subsequently now move on for the greater good of the game.

"If I may state, this is an extremely easy analysis to arrive at when you have no concerns, nor were adversely affected by actions of recent decisions.



"I make no apologies for the fact that it is not in my nature to concede all too easily, or indeed remain silent, nor accept any decision that I feel is unjust towards our football club - a club that I am extremely proud to serve as chairman.



"As such, I intend, with the full backing of my committee, to explore all avenues in order to properly redress, with fellow like-minded clubs, to achieve what I believe is the righting of wrongs on so many fronts."