Celtic's Eboue Kouassi joins Genk on permanent deal

Eboue Kouassi has left Celtic after making only 22 appearances in all competitions

Belgian side KRC Genk have confirmed the permanent signing of Ivorian Eboue Kouassi from Scottish champions Celtic.

The 22-year-old joined Genk on loan in January with an option to buy having failed to make an impact at Parkhead following a £2.8m move from Russian side FC Krasnodar in 2017.

Kouassi managed just 22 appearances in all competitions across four seasons with Celtic, failing to score a goal under first Brendan Rodgers and later Neil Lennon.

The 3-0 Scottish League Cup semi-final win over Hearts in October 2018 was Kouassi's last appearance for the club, a game in which he also suffered a serious knee injury.

However, despite only making four appearances due to injury and the coronavirus outbreak, Kouassi has done enough to sign a permanent deal with Genk until 2024.