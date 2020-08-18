Scottish Premiership: Zero positive cases in seventh round of coronavirus testing

No Scottish Premiership player or team staff member tested positive for coronavirus in the seventh week of testing.

There were two positive tests last week but there have now been zero positives in two of the last three weeks.

A statement confirmed: "The Joint Response Group can confirm that between Monday 10 August and Sunday 16 August, a total of 1362 COVID-19 tests were carried out in Scottish Premiership clubs, Heart of Midlothian and Glasgow City, with no positive results recorded.

"The Joint Response Group will provide this information weekly as part of its Return to Football strategy and for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"Due to medical confidentiality, no specific details will be provided on individuals tested."