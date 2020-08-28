Boli Bolingoli: Celtic player given immediate three-match ban as Aberdeen players avoid immediate punishment

Celtic's Boli Bolingoli has received an immediate three-match ban with a further two games suspended for breaches of coronavirus protocols, while eight Aberdeen players have avoided immediate punishment.

Bolingoli flew to Spain and back without telling Celtic then failed to quarantine himself for 14 days as required, before playing against Kilmarnock five days later.

The Scottish champions had their next two games postponed.

Aberdeen's players have been given three-match bans following a Scottish Football Association disciplinary hearing but the suspensions will only be invoked if they break the same regulations they were charged with before the end of February.

Jonny Hayes, Scott McKenna, Sam Cosgrove, Craig Bryson, Bruce Anderson, Dylan McGeouch, Matty Kennedy and Michael Devlin were accused of breaking SFA rules and bringing the game into disrepute.

Two tested positive for Covid-19 and a further six were instructed to self-isolate following their night out at a bar.

Aberdeen "severely reprimanded and fined heavily" their players following an internal investigation. They had three Scottish Premiership matches postponed as a result of the breach.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes claimed his players had been punished enough for breaking coronavirus protocols ahead of Friday's SFA hearing at Hampden Park.

"We are satisfied with the outcome of the SFA disciplinary hearing," McInnes said. "As I said previously, the players have had their punishment, both from the Club and via public sentiment, and I am grateful we can all now move on from this matter.

"We have an important game to prepare for on Sunday and I'm pleased for my players that they can now solely focus on trying to win a game of football."