Celtic vs Rangers: Ally McCoist and Darren Fletcher among stellar pundit line-up for Sky Sports

Celtic will host Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season on Saturday, and Sky Sports have a stellar pundit line-up for the clash.

The match between the two Glasgow rivals is bigger than ever, with Rangers top of the Scottish Premiership table by one point ahead of Celtic, although Neil Lennon's side do have a game in hand.

Sky Sports' Old Firm derby coverage will begin at 11.30am, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, when Eilidh Barbour will be joined by Kris Boyd, John Hartson and Darren Fletcher, who will be making his debut as an Old Firm pundit.

Sky Sports pundits' Old Firm history Andy Walker – 21 apps and 3 goals. He scored winner in Celtic’s 2-1 win at Ibrox in March 1988.

– 21 apps and 3 goals. He scored winner in Celtic’s 2-1 win at Ibrox in March 1988. Ally McCoist – 55 apps, 27 goals. He is the top scorer in Old Firm history.

– 55 apps, 27 goals. He is the top scorer in Old Firm history. John Hartson – 23 apps, 8 goals. He scored in the 2002 Scottish Cup final, which Celtic lost 3-2.

– 23 apps, 8 goals. He scored in the 2002 Scottish Cup final, which Celtic lost 3-2. Kris Boyd – 10 apps, 1 goal. He scored in Rangers’ 2-0 league win in May 2007.

There will be another first on the gantry too as Ian Crocker is joined by former Celtic striker Andy Walker and Rangers legend Ally McCoist for their expert analysis and opinion. It will the the first time Sky Sports has had duel co-commentators for a Scottish Premiership game.

The pundits will be bringing you all the best pre- and post-match analysis, plus manager and player interviews and all the drama from Celtic Park as the game unfolds.

You can also keep up-to-date with all the latest across Sky Sports' digital platforms with our dedicated Old Firm live blog, which will bring you minute-by-minute updates, pundit analysis plus in-game goals and match highlights on Saturday evening.

Steven Gerrard's team won their last league meeting, which was also at Celtic Park, in December 2019, having lost the Scottish League Cup final to Celtic just a few weeks previously.