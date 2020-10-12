Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager cleared for Celtic clash

Scottish FA disciplinary charge found not proven; Watch Celtic vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm)

Monday 12 October 2020 18:52, UK

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during a Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Dundee United at Ibrox Stadium, on September 12, 2020
Image: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard on the touchline during the win over Dundee United

Steven Gerrard will be able to take his place in the dugout when Rangers travel to Celtic on Saturday after his Scottish FA disciplinary charge was found not proven.

The Rangers boss received a notice of complaint from the SFA last month for comments about a challenge on Alfredo Morelos in his side's 4-0 win over Dundee United at Ibrox on September 12.

The Colombia international was stretchered off and left with a gash in his leg following a heavy Ryan Edwards challenge.

Celtic
Rangers

Saturday 17th October 11:30am Kick off 12:30pm

Without referring to Edwards, Gerrard said after the match: "I don't want to make headlines and say a kid should have got this or that, don't want to be that type of manager. But I'd be very interested to see what the decision would've been from the officials had the shoe been on the other foot and Alfredo had made that tackle."

Gerrard was accused of breaching rule 72, which stipulates that managers - as well as other players and staff - cannot "indicate bias or incompetence" regarding match officials during interviews.

However, a disciplinary tribunal hearing on Monday found it "not proved".

Rangers issued a statement on their official Twitter account which stated they were "unsurprised at the outcome of today's hearing but remain bemused that the charge was brought against our manager Steven Gerrard in the first place.

"We now look forward to focussing on more important matters on the field of play."

Rangers travel to face Celtic on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Main Event, with just one point separating the sides at the top of the Premiership table.

