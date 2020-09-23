Rangers 'bemused' after Steven Gerrard charged for comments about tackle on Alfredo Morelos
Rangers statement: 'Whilst our national sport faces an unprecedented crisis, it is baffling that resources are used to charge Rangers' manager based on a flawed and inaccurate interpretation of Steven Gerrard's remarks'
Rangers say they have been left "bemused" by the "bizarre" charge after boss Steven Gerrard received a notice of complaint from the Scottish FA for comments about a challenge on Alfredo Morelos.
Morelos was stretchered off during Rangers' 4-0 win at home to Dundee United earlier this month following a heavy Ryan Edwards challenge.
The incident left Morelos with a gash in his leg, while the forward was one of four Rangers players who suffered injuries during that Scottish Premiership match.
Without referring to Edwards, Gerrard said after the match: "I don't want to make headlines and say a kid should have got this or that, don't want to be that type of manager.
"But I'd be very interested to see what the decision would've been from the officials had the shoe been on the other foot and Alfredo had made that tackle."
Although the SFA did not clarify which comment led to the charge, Gerrard has been accused of breaching rule 72, which stipulates that managers - as well as other players and staff - cannot "indicate bias or incompetence" regarding match officials during interviews.
Rangers said they will support Gerrard, with a hearing set for October 8, while the club have said it is "baffling" the SFA are using their resources during an "unprecedented crisis" to charge the Gers manager.
Rangers statement in full
"Rangers are bemused that a notice of complaint has been raised against Steven Gerrard, for comments relating to the challenge which caused injury to Alfredo Morelos.
"This is a bizarre charge which we will robustly contest at the scheduled hearing.
"As is often the case, Steven Gerrard was asked for his view on a flashpoint in the match, with leading questions relating to the challenge that caused the injury and whether it should have been deemed a red card. On several occasions, he refused to do so.
"Given the wide range of incidents in Scottish football so far this season, we are perplexed that this issue has been raised and cited for complaint.
"Whilst our national sport faces an unprecedented crisis, it is baffling that resources are used to charge Rangers' manager based on a flawed and inaccurate interpretation of Steven Gerrard's remarks.
"Rangers will fully support its manager against this charge during the scheduled hearing."
Disciplinary Rule 72
No recognised football body, club, official, Team Official or other member of Team Staff, player or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA, shall in an interview, a 'blog' on the internet, on a social networking or micro-blogging site, or in any other manner calculated or likely to lead to publicity (i) criticise the Decision(s) and/or performance(s) of any or all match official(s) in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official; or (ii) make remarks about such match official(s) which impinge on his character. For the avoidance of doubt this Rule applies (i) whether reported to the Scottish FA by a match official for Misconduct or otherwise, and (ii) where remarks are brought to the Scottish FA's attention, or of which the Scottish FA becomes aware, by whatever manner or means. There shall be a presumption that any material published in such manner was published in the name of and/or with the authority of the person or body bearing to have published the material.