Hibernian 2-2 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side move top of Scottish Premiership

Rangers dropped points for only the second time this season in a 2-2 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road - but rose above Celtic to go top of the Scottish Premiership.

Hibernian broke the deadlock midway through the first half after Martin Boyle found space down the right flank, fizzing a low cross into the box for Drey Wright to smash first time between Jon McLaughlin's legs.

Rangers failed to make their superior possession count until first-half stoppage time, when Ryan Kent worked a one-two with Steven Davis and his lobbed cross found Alfredo Morelos in the box, who had time to control the ball and find the left corner - having spurned a gaping chance early in the half.

The Gers maintained their attacking momentum after the break and earned the lead after captain James Tavernier upped his attacking ante, finding Scott Arfield in the box, who freed up space with a neat give-and-go from Ianis Hagi to fire past Ofir Marciano.

Hibernian contained more sustained pressure but produced an equaliser with 20 minutes left on the clock after Boyle dropped a shoulder to collect a central pass and weaved to the left, lifting a cross for Christian Doidge to rise above Filip Helander and share the spoils.

Player ratings Hibs: Ofir Marciano (8), Paul Hanlon (7), Ryan Porteous (7), Paul McGinn (6), Josh Doig (6), Drey Wright (7), Alexander Gogic (6), Joe Newell (6), Martin Boyle (8), Christian Doidge (7), Kevin Nisbet (7) Rangers: Jon McLaughlin (6), Filip Helander (5), Connor Goldson (5), James Tavernier (7), Borna Barisic (6), Scott Arfield (7), Glen Kamara (6), Steven Davis (6), Alfredo Morelos (6), Ianis Hagi (7), Ryan Kent (7)

How Rangers' shutout streak ended

Rangers had gone nearly 13 hours without conceding a goal before kick-off but that record finally came to an end through a mix of Hibernian endeavour and misfortune, when Wright's shot placed perfectly between McLaughlin's legs.

Jack Ross' side only attempted seven shots in the game, but five of those were on target and that clinical edge punished the Gers again midway through the second half, when Hibs capitalised on a wayward pass from Connor Goldson to level the scores - despite suspicions of offside.

Rangers were also left frustrated from a stellar performance from Hibs goalkeeper Marciano, who made a string of spectacular saves, most notably keeping out a long-range effort from Ryan Kent and preventing Arfield from restoring Rangers' lead with two successive blocks.

There were also question marks over whether Paul Hanlon should have received his marching orders for elbowing Hagi in the first half, just minutes after Ryan Porteous had received a yellow card for taking out Morelos.

Despite Rangers' list of grievances, Ross' side clearly set out to stifle the visitors with physicality rather than possession - having only enjoyed a 31 per cent share of the ball - and the game plan certainly worked.

What the managers said

Jack Ross: "Got to be pleased with a lot of what the players did today. We wanted to win the game so we're not celebrating a draw but to produce that sort of performance - because Rangers are difficult to play against and a very good side. We were incredibly disciplined, worked incredibly hard and still carried a threat. Then we showed character to get back in the game. To score twice given Rangers record of not conceding, I'm proud of the players.

"For us it's not happened very often [going behind], we've only been behind at Aberdeen when we lost the game. Either side of half-time we lost our way a little bit and Rangers changed their shape playing more with width in forward areas. We had to show lots of different sides to our game today and I thought the players did that.

"We spoke before the game about this game being an opportunity to go joint top of the league if we won. That's after eight games, not one or two games of the season when the table is taking shape. They're there on merit and our players need to know that. We went toe to toe with a very good side and one who will be at the top all season."

Steven Gerrard: "We see it as two points dropped. We know it's difficult place to come and Hibs played well, but we created enough to win the game. Their keeper made fantastic saves, Scotty [Arfield] missed a big chance and we had a free header in the six-yard box. Going forward, I liked a lot of what we did. But to concede two goals in the manner we did is frustrating, especially after the praise from how we have done in previous games.

"I'm sure Jack [Ross] will be pleased with their goals but we need to defend the goals better - especially the second one. Disappointed in the manner we conceded two goals. We feel we had enough chances to win the game.

"You always have to react and try to learn and grow and look where we went wrong. We certainly need to look at why we conceded two goals today, so we'll speak to individuals and the group. We'll debrief but it's no time to get overly frustrated and react too much. We have a big game on Thursday so we debrief and move on."

Analysis of an 'entertaining and feisty' encounter

Sky Sports' Andy Walker:

"It was a really entertaining game, I liked the feisty nature of it and it was a lenient referee as well. It all added to the mix for a really good 90 minutes."

Sky Sports' Ally McCoist:

"It had a wee edge to it which I didn't mind at all. Some of the Hibs players were trying to wind the Rangers players up and I don't mind that at all. I think Rangers have more quality so you do what you can.

"They defended well, played well and scored a couple of goals. Some of the quality in terms of the goals was excellent. Rangers probably had more possession and better chances, but McLaughlin had to make a couple of good saves as well."

What's next?

Hibernian travel to Celtic next Sunday in another attempt to glean more points from the top two clubs, while Rangers must play Willem II in the Europa League in the Netherlands on Thursday before playing Motherwell at Fir Park at the weekend.