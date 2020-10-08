Champions League and Europa League squads: Who makes the cut for the British teams?

British clubs have named their final squads for the group stages of the 2020/21 Champions League and Europa League campaigns.

Xherdan Shaqiri made the cut for Liverpool's 24-man Champions League squad, but Harry Wilson missed out.

Liverpool will also be able to supplement the squad with B-list players, meaning Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Rhys Williams are among those able to play in their Group D matches.

Goalkeepers: Alisson , Adrian, Kelleher

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Minamino, Elliott

Forwards: Firmino, Mane, Salah, Jota, Origi

Man City Champions League squad: Ake, Torres and Dias in

Manchester City have included new signings Nathan Ake, Ferran Torres and Ruben Dias, as well as goalkeeper Zack Steffen, in their squad.

As City do not have any homegrown players that are required to be included in the squad, their maximum squad size of 25 is reduced to 21. Scott Carson, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling all class as homegrown.

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Steffen, Carson

Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo

Midfielders: Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Torres, Fernandinho.

Forwards: Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero.

Manchester United have left Sergio Romero, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo out of their squad for the Champions League group stages.

Image: Sergio Romero has fallen behind Dean Henderson at Old Trafford

There are spots for new signings Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Facundo Pellistri - who all joined United on Deadline Day - and earlier summer arrival Donny van de Beek.

Goalkeepers: De Gea, Henderson, Grant

Defenders: Bailly, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Alex Telles, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James, Lingard, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Pellistri, Pogba, Van de Beek

Forwards: Cavani, Ighalo, Martial, Rashford

Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses face uncertain futures at Chelsea after being left out of their Champions League squad again.

The duo are two of five members of Frank Lampard's first-team squad not selected along with Abdul Baba Rahman, fourth-choice goalkeeper Nathan Baxter and Charly Musonda.

Goalkeepers: Arrizabalaga, Caballero, Mendy

Defenders: Rudiger, Alonso, Thiago Silva, Christensen (HG), Tomori (HG), Zouma, Azpilicueta, Palmieri, Chilwell (HG)

Midfielders: Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Forwards: Abraham (HG), Werner, Giroud

Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour and Reece James qualify for the B list.

Leicester Europa League squad: Gray, Benkovic, James, Slimani out

Leicester have left Demarai Gray, Matty James, Filip Benkovic and Islam Slimani out of their final squad for the group stages.

Wilfred Ndidi makes the squad despite a long-term groin injury.

Image: Demarai Gray was a surprise omission from Brendan Rodgers' squad

Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic

Defenders: Pereira, Justin, Castagne, Fuchs, Morgan, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Fofana

Midfielders: Mendy, Ndidi, Choudhury, Maddison, Tielemans, Praet, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Barnes, Perez, Cengiz Under

Forwards: Vardy, Iheanacho

Danny Rose and Gedson Fernandes have been omitted from Tottenham's Europa League squad for the group stages this season.

Rose, 30, failed to secure a move away from the club before the closure of the transfer window on Monday.

Fernandes, who joined from Benfica on an 18-month loan deal in January, has also been left out.

Goalkeepers: Lloris, Hart

Defenders: Doherty, Reguilon, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Dier, Aurier, Davies, Carter-Vickers

Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Son, Winks, Bale, Lamela, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Ndombele, Clarke

Forwards: Kane, Carlos Vinicius

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's Europa League squad for the 20/21 campaign.

The 31-year-old has not played for the Gunners since March and his future at the club has been in doubt for some time, with boss Mikel Arteta recently saying it has been "very difficult" for Ozil to break back into the side.

He misses out on the squad alongside centre-backs Sokratis, who was expected to leave the club in the summer window, and William Saliba, who has yet to make an appearance in the Premier League since joining from Saint Etienne.

Goalkeepers: Leno, Runarsson, Macey, Hillson, Iliev

Defenders: Bellerin, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric , Mustafi, Chambers, Pablo Mari, David Luiz, Kolasinac, Tierney

Midfielders: Dani Ceballos, Willian, Maitland-Niles, Partey, Elneny, Xhaka

Forwards: Lacazette, Aubameyang, Pepe

Nelson, Saka, Willock and Smith Rowe are all included as homegrown players.

Celtic Europa League squad: No surprises from Lennon

There were no major absentees or surprise inclusions in Neil Lennon's Celtic squad for the Europa League group stage.

Goalkeepers: Barkas, Bain, Hazard

Defenders: Julien, Taylor, Duffy, Elhamed, Welsh, Laxalt

Midfielders: Bitton, Borwn, Soro, Rogic, Ntcham, Ajer, McGregor, Forrest

Forwards: Griffiths, Ajeti, Klimala, Turnbull, Christie, Edouard, Elyounoussi

Rangers Europa League squad: Defoe left out

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has been axed from the Europa League squad to make room for deadline day signing Bongani Zungu - with George Edmundson and Jordan Jones also missing out.

Image: Jermain Defoe was left out to make room for deadline signing Bongani Zungu

Goalkeepers: McGregor, McLaughlin

Defenders: Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Balogun, Barisic, Bassey

Midfielders: Jack, Hagi, Davis, Kent, Zungu, Aribo, Arfield, Kamara, Itten, Stewart

Forwards: Roofe, Morelos, Barker