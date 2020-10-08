Liverpool Champions League squad: Xherdan Shaqiri in, Harry Wilson out

Xherdan Shaqiri has made the cut for Liverpool's 24-man Champions League squad, but Harry Wilson misses out.

Liverpool will also be able to supplement the squad with B-list players, meaning Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Rhys Williams are among those able to play in their Group D matches.

Dutch champions Ajax join Liverpool in their group, with Jurgen Klopp's side also facing last season's quarter-finalists Atalanta and Danish side Midtjylland.

There are few surprises in Liverpool's squad for the Champions League as they look to reclaim the trophy they lifted in 2019, having exited at the last-16 stage last season when losing to Atletico Madrid.

Summer signings Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas are all included, with January addition Takumi Minamino and 17-year-old Harvey Elliott also featuring.

Image: Thiago Alcantara is aiming to win his third Champions League with a third different club

Shaqiri has made the list despite appearing just once for Liverpool so far this season, in the Carabao Cup win at Lincoln City - he has not made the matchday squad for any of their Premier League matches.

Meanwhile, Wilson's exclusion comes after the Wales midfielder was unable to secure a permanent move away from Anfield before the October 5 deadline.

Liverpool only wanted Wilson to leave on a permanent deal this summer, although the domestic-only window runs until October 16, meaning he could yet join a Championship club on loan should the Premier League champions allow it.

What is a B list? A player may be registered on the B List if he is born on, or after, 1 January 1998 and has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday (players aged 16 may be submitted if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years).



Clubs are entitled to register an unlimited number of players on the B list during the season, but the list must be submitted by no later than midnight the day before a match.

The players most likely to benefit from the B-list ruling are Jones and Neco Williams, the former having come off the bench in two Premier League games against Leeds and Aston Villa so far this season, making the matchday squad for the other two.

Neco Williams was on the bench against Arsenal and Villa recently, and started both of their Carabao Cup games, while Rhys Williams also played the full 90 minutes in the Lincoln victory and penalty-shootout defeat to Arsenal.

Liverpool A-list squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliott

Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Divock Origi