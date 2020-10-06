Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for coronavirus, the Swiss football association has confirmed.
Shaqiri returned the positive test after joining up with the Switzerland squad for their upcoming games against Croatia, Spain and Germany.
The 28-year-old, who was linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, is the third Liverpool player to test positive for coronavirus after Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane.
The Swiss FA has confirmed Shaqiri is now in isolation and is "in contact with health authorities".
A statement read: "The strict protective measures and requirements of UEFA for national teams in accordance with the 'UEFA Return to Play Protocol' have been strictly adhered to since the move began.
"Based on this, clarifications are currently underway with the local health authorities about how to proceed."
Earlier this month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his concern about releasing his players to international football during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I don't want to sound disrespectful about how other countries are doing it but this is the place that we know and we know how we are dealing with it," said Klopp.
"So I am slightly concerned because it is difficult to be in contact with all FAs all over the world.
"I understand it, I really understand how difficult the situation is but it's not exactly perfect, the information we get from certain FAs.
"As a football club you are pretty alone in these moments, we send the players away and then we have another challenge because we have to play a Premier League game on a Saturday after they have travelled from, maybe Peru, on the Thursday or Friday.
"You have to make sure you bring the players home in the quickest and safest way and then we have to see how they are before we try to get a result on the Saturday."