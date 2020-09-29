Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich last month in a deal worth up to £25m, and made his debut for the Premier League champions in a 2-0 win at Chelsea on September 20.

Image: Thiago made his debut in a 2-0 win over Chelsea

He was a surprise absentee from Liverpool's squad for Monday night's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, but his omission has now been explained.

Liverpool shared a statement via the club's official Twitter account: "Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

"The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time."

The Premier League announced on Monday 10 players or club staff members had returned positive results in the latest round of testing, the highest number since testing began.

Image: Staff spray match balls with disinfectant prior to kick-off of Premier League matches

The figures included the three positive results at West Ham, including manager David Moyes, who has missed two games as a result.

It is unclear whether Thiago's positive test is among this round of Premier League results, which ran from Monday September 21 to Sunday September 27.

Liverpool play Arsenal again in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and then travel to Aston Villa on Sunday before the Premier League pauses for a two-week international break.

Liverpool first-team doctor Jim Moxon said: "It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a COVID-19 test.

"We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he'll be back with us soon."

Neville: Liverpool a level above Man City

Gary Neville insists the application Liverpool are showing so far this season is a level above that of Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side have started the defence of the Premier League title they won last season with three straight wins, including an impressive victory at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea and a 3-1 success at home to Arsenal on Monday Night Football.

Meanwhile, Manchester City started with victory at Wolves but Pep Guardiola's side were left stunned after a 5-2 defeat against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Super Sunday.

Gary Neville commentated on both Liverpool's win against Arsenal and City's defeat to Leicester and speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former Manchester United defender was effusive in his praise for Liverpool and gave a title warning to Guardiola and his side...

