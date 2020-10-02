Sadio Mane: Liverpool forward tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently self-isolating.

Mane, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall, according to Liverpool.

Liverpool team-mate Thiago Alcantara tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Aston Villa

Liverpool Sunday 4th October 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

"Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," the club said in a statement.

"The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

Image: Mane scored both goals in Liverpool's win over Chelsea before also netting against Arsenal

"However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are - and will continue to - follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time."

Thiago missed the Arsenal game after his own positive test and he and Mane will be absent for Sunday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa - live on Sky Sports.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will hope to have both players available when the Reds return to action after the international break in October 17's Merseyside derby at Everton.

Image: Mane's Liverpool team-mate Thiago Alcantara also tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week

Mane, 28, has been in fine form this season, scoring both goals in Liverpool's win over Chelsea before also netting against the Gunners.

His enforced isolation will also affect his international commitments after Mane was named in Senegal's squad for their upcoming friendlies against Morocco and Mauritania.