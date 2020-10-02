Aston Villa vs Liverpool preview, team news, kick-off, live on Sky

Team news and stats ahead of Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Super Sunday (kick-off 7.15pm).

Team news

Ross Barkley could make his Aston Villa debut after joining on loan from Chelsea. The midfielder was cup-tied for their 1-0 Carabao Cup exit to Stoke on Thursday.

Jack Grealish should shake off a dead leg while Kortney Hause will be assessed after limping off against Stoke. Orjan Nyland has a back problem with Bjorn Engles (thigh), Wesley and Tom Heaton (both knee) out.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could be in contention for a return having missed the last three matches with a knee injury, but Sadio Mane is ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Defender Joel Matip remains sidelined until after the international break, as does midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Thiago Alcantara (coronavirus), and Kostas Tsimikas (thigh).

Manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to restore his full-strength side having made nine changes for the Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal, but there will not be a place in the squad for Xherdan Shaqiri who is attracting interest from clubs ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm on Super Sunday; Kick-off at 7.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Aston Villa have lost their last five Premier League meetings with Liverpool by an aggregate score of 15-3. They last lost more league games consecutively against the Reds between 1964 and 1975 (7).

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 19 Premier League away games against Aston Villa (W13 D5), winning their last six visits since a 1-0 loss in May 2011.

Aston Villa are winless in their last 15 Premier League games against reigning champions, losing the last 12 in a row (D3). Their last such victory at home was back in December 1998 against Arsenal, with the Villans drawing seven and losing 11 at Villa Park since.

Only Manchester United (16 at both Aston Villa and Everton) have won more away Premier League games against a single opponent than Liverpool have at Aston Villa (14). Indeed, Aston Villa v Liverpool has seen more away wins overall (20 - 14 by Liverpool, six by Villa) than any other Premier League fixture.

Aston Villa haven't won each of their first three league games in a single campaign since 1962-63. Meanwhile, they haven't kept a clean sheet in each of their opening three league games since 1900-01.

Liverpool won each of their opening four Premier League games in both 2018-19 and 2019-20, and could become the first team in top-flight history to do so in three consecutive campaigns.

