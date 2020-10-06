Marko Grujic: Liverpool midfielder joins Porto on loan

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has joined Portuguese side Porto on a season-long loan deal.
The 24-year-old Serbia international joined Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade at the start of 2016 but has yet to force himself permanently into the first-team picture.
He has spent the last two seasons on loan at Hertha Berlin and was linked with a possible permanent move to Germany - but bids from Bundesliga clubs on Deadline Day did not meet Liverpool's valuation.
Grujic will instead get a chance of regular first-team football at Porto, who won the Portuguese league last season and will be playing in the Champions League.
Marko Grujic has joined @FCPorto in a season-long loan deal.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 6, 2020
A spot opened for Grujic in the Porto midfield when they decided to loan Danilo Pereira to French champions PSG.
There is no option to buy in the loan agreement and Grujic will join his new team-mates when he returns from international duty with Serbia.
Porto also signed West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson on a season-long loan on Tuesday.
The deals did not have to be completed on Transfer Deadline Day in the UK, as the Portuguese window does not close for another three weeks.