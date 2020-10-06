Felipe Anderson: Porto sign West Ham midfielder on season-long loan

Porto have signed West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson on a season-long loan.

The deal did not have to be completed on Transfer Deadline Day in the UK as the Portuguese window does not close for another three weeks.

We can confirm that Felipe Anderson has joined Portuguese side FC Porto on a season-long loan.



The Club wishes Felipe all the best for his loan spell. — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 6, 2020

The Hammers broke their transfer record to sign Anderson for £42m from Lazio in 2018, where he scored 34 goals in 177 appearances prior to his move to the London Stadium.

Anderson has featured briefly for David Moyes' side so far in the Premier League this season, coming off the bench in the closing stages of their opening two games against Newcastle and Arsenal.

0:26 West Ham assistant manager Alan Irvine hailed his team's defensive and attacking strengths as they earned an impressive 3-0 victory at Leicester

He was also an unused substitute for their impressive victories over Wolves and Leicester.

The 27-year-old Brazilian has scored 12 times in 72 appearances for West Ham in all competitions, helping the club to 10th and 16th-placed finishes in the Premier League over the last two campaigns.

He is under contract with the Hammers for another two years.

Image: Jack Wilshere has left West Ham after two years

Jack Wilshere has had his West Ham contract terminated by mutual consent.

The former Arsenal and England midfielder has made just one appearance for the Hammers this season, in the 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Hull.

The 28-year-old joined the club in 2018 but ankle and groin injuries have hampered his fitness.

He played 599 minutes in 16 Premier League appearances, and made 19 appearances in all competitions.