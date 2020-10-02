West Ham Women to wear pink shirts marking Breast Cancer Awareness

Hammers to wear pink shirts in games against Reading, Brighton, Everton and Manchester United during October; Proceeds from the shirts will go to charity Breast Cancer Now

Friday 2 October 2020 20:04, UK

West Ham women
Image: 100 per cent of the proceeds from shirt sales will be donated to charity Breast Cancer Now

West Ham Women have released a new limited-edition pink shirt to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month, which their players will wear throughout October.

The shirts will be worn in the Hammers' Women's Super League clash with Reading at gome on Sunday, with entire profits from the sale of the shirts going to the charity Breast Cancer Now.

The club says the women's team will also wear the shirt during every other fixture this month, against Brighton in the Women's FA Cup on October 7, and versus Everton and Manchester United in the league on the 11th and 18th.

Matt Beard's side, who have recorded a draw and a defeat in their opening two games of the season, will also wear the pink ribbon on the front of their shirts, the international symbol for Breast Cancer Awareness.

West Ham United women's managing director Jack Sullivan said: "The support for our campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer was an incredible success and I am delighted to once again partner with Breast Cancer Now to use our privileged position as a professional football club to help their cause.

"Our support last October helped to raise tens of thousands of pounds for Breast Cancer Now and generate millions of engagements on social media, providing funds and much needed awareness for their work. Our aim is to better that this season.

"Once again, the introduction of a limited-edition pink shirt will allow for our support to be visual during matches, and our commitment to donating all profits from sales of these shirts in our official stores shows our full backing for Breast Cancer Now."

West Ham United women's captain Gilly Flaherty said: "The West Ham fans were amazing in helping us to back this cause last season and I hope they, once again, will be behind us in joining the fight against breast cancer.

"Breast cancer is unfortunately an all-too common illness that affects women of all ages all across the world, and any help we can give in raising both awareness and funds is something the entire team and I are thrilled to be a part of."

West Ham United women are supporting Breast Cancer Now's wear it pink. It's never been more important to raise money for breast cancer research and care. Wear it pink on 23 October for Breast Cancer Now. Register at wearitpink.org

