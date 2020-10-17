Celtic vs Rangers ratings: Ryan Kent stars for Rangers as home side go missing on big stage

Rangers cruised to victory at Celtic Park on Saturday, but who was to blame for the hosts and who shone as the visitors moved four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership?

Celtic

Vasilis Barkas - 5

Should have done better with Goldson's early header which went through him. Little he could have done about the defender's second, but looked shaky from a couple of crosses too.

Kristoffer Ajer - 7

Made a brilliant challenge on Kent after half-time having been caught out by the same player to concede the free-kick leading to the opening goal. Put in another excellent block on the winger to keep Celtic in the game at 2-0. Should have had an assist with a lovely ball to create Griffiths' late chance.

Shane Duffy - 5

Misjudged his run from Tavernier's free-kick which played Goldson onside for his opener. Unusually ineffective from set-pieces and did not know who he was marking for Goldson's second until it was too late.

Stephen Welsh - 5

Image: Stephen Welsh, making his Old Firm debut, had an afternoon to forget at Celtic Park

Acquited himself relatively well in his first Old Firm game before half-time, but with Frimpong pushing further forward after the break found himself caught out of position and did little to help with Goldson's second.

Jeremie Frimpong - 5

Generally defended well against the running of Kent before half-time, but was left isolated going forward and often ended up running down blind alleys as a result. Played further forward after the break but offered little more in attack while leaving gaps in behind.

Callum McGregor - 6

Offered moments of quality before half-time but faded after the break. Saw one first-half effort blocked by Goldson.

Diego Laxalt - 5

Looked rusty and never offered enough in the final third despite his obvious quality. Was caught out by Rangers' quick movement down the right and all at sea when their second goal came down his side.

Olivier Ntcham - 5

Did not stamp his authority on the game going forward anywhere near as much as he can. One decent effort before half-time but not effective enough as Celtic searched for an equaliser.

Scott Brown - 5

0:27 Rangers' striker Alfredo Morelos was lucky to escape punishment as he slapped Celtic's Scott Brown

Looked his normal combative self at times in the first half but could not wrestle control of the midfield battle like he can at times. Perhaps distracted by a needless tussle with Morelos.

Mohamed Elyounoussi - 6

Did well to create early chance against Goldson, but failed to capitalise on it which proved costly on a day of few opportunities for Celtic. Moved the ball well before half-time outside the box but replaced 11 minutes into the second period.

Patryk Klimala - 5

Anonymous and did not look anything like a £3.5m front man in his first Old Firm game. Touched the ball only 12 times before he was replaced midway through the second period - and none of those were memorable.

Substitutes

Albian Ajeti (for Elyounoussi, 56) - 6

Produced a lovely dummy for Griffiths' late chance and saw a powerful shot blocked moments after. Provided more in 64 minutes than Klimala did in an hour.

Tomas Rogic (for Ntcham, 67) - 5

Brought on to provide an extra spark in the Celtic midfield, it never materialised.

Leigh Griffiths (for Klimala, 67) - 5

Image: Substitute Leigh Griffiths should have pulled a late goal back after rounding Allan McGregor

Had a perfect opportunity to give Celtic a lifeline late on, but wasted it with a heavy touch.

David Turnbull (for Welsh, 84) - N/A

Greg Taylor (for Laxalt, 84) - N/A

Rangers

Allan McGregor - 6

A relative passenger throughout, dealt well enough with the routine balls thrown in his direction before he was lucky not to give away a penalty on Griffiths in the final minutes.

James Tavernier - 7

Produced a typically impressive free-kick for the opening goal before making an equally important block from Elyounoussi's cross to keep Rangers ahead shortly before half-time. Always a threat down the right.

Connor Goldson - 7

0:26 Connor Goldson scores his second of the match to put Rangers 2-0 up against Celtic

Despite some lovely movement for his goal and a deft header to go with it, found himself caught out minutes later by Elyounoussi. Impressive after half-time aside from his excellent second goal.

Filip Helander - 7

A vital, brave early block on Elyounoussi set the tone before he also denied Ntcham before the break. Slotted back in well and threw himself at everything.

Borna Barisic - 7

Had little trouble dealing with Frimpong defensively, but Rangers saw less than they would have liked of him going forward before half-time. When given more licence, he provided a lovely cross for Kent which could have killed the game at 2-0.

Glen Kamara - 7

Strong on the ball and excellent without it, kept Celtic's midfield in check with little going through the middle for the hosts. Brought the ball forward and got Rangers moving to good effect. Unspectacular but impressive.

Scott Arfield - 7

Image: Scott Arfield's intricate play helped force Rangers into a two-goal lead after half-time

Linked up well with Morelos and got Rangers on the front foot from midfield with some intricate play. Always busy, and involved in a lovely move for the second goal.

Steven Davis - 6

Tidy in possession as usual without ever grabbing the headlines. Won the ball back more than anyone else on his side.

Alfredo Morelos - 6

Spent more time outside the box than he would have liked - rarely looked in danger of breaking his Old Firm duck, failing to register a single shot. However, played his part in Rangers' second goal.

Ryan Kent - 8

Image: Ryan Kent enjoyed an impressive performance, only missing a goal, in in Rangers' win

Rangers' star man as he has proven more than once this season. Unlucky not to get a goal with a couple of well-defended second-half chances, but more than provided a telling contribution across the game.

Brandon Barker - 5

There was hope pre-match his pace would give Celtic problems out wide, but he did not see enough of the ball - especially on the break - to make it count. No surprise to see him removed on the hour.

Substitutes

Ryan Jack (for Barker, 62) - 6

Provided an extra bit of nous in midfield as Rangers held on comfortably for victory.

Cedric Itten (for Morelos, 85) - N/A

Joe Aribo (for Arfield, 90) - N/A