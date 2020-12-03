Scottish Premiership Team of the Month for November: James Tavernier, Jermain Defoe feature

Who starred in the Scottish Premiership in November? WhoScored.com select a top positional XI based on their player rankings.

Goalkeeper: Allan McGregor (Rangers) - 7.36 rating

Image: Allan McGregor did not concede a Scottish Premiership goal in November

Rangers boast a whopping eight players in the Scottish Premiership team of the month, and that shouldn't come as a huge shock as they scored 13 goals in their three games, picking up nine points in the process.

Allan McGregor featured in wins over Kilmarnock and Aberdeen, making seven saves in all - the third most in the division in November - to make the team with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.36.

Image: WhoScored's Scottish Premiership Team of the Month for November

Right-back: James Tavernier (Rangers) - 9.10 rating

Image: James Tavernier is the top overall performer, according to WhoScored.com's ratings

The Scottish Premiership overall player of the month, and deservedly so; James Tavernier has enjoyed a superb campaign to date for Rangers and his WhoScored.com rating in November (9.10) sees him land the best-rated player award.

The 29-year-old had a direct hand in a goal in all three Rangers games last month, totalling five goals, more than any other player, as Tavernier impressed for the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Centre-back: Connor Goldson (Rangers) - 7.76 rating

Connor Goldson played a key role in Rangers' defensive solidity in November as the league leaders didn't concede a goal.

The 27-year-old exhibited his statistically calculated WhoScored.com strength of 'passing' to great effect as he made more accurate passes (231) than any other player to contribute towards his inclusion in this team with a rating of 7.76.

Centre-back: Ciaron Brown (Livingston) - 7.38 rating

The first non-Rangers player to feature in the Scottish Premiership team of the month, Ciaron Brown partners Goldson at the heart of the defence.

The Livingston man ranked highly for aerial duels won (19) in Scotland's top tier in November to help return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.38.

Left-back: Diego Laxalt (Celtic) - 7.64 rating

Image: Diego Laxalt is Celtic's sole representative in November

A Celtic player rounds off the backline, with Diego Laxalt making a solid impact following his arrival from AC Milan.

The Uruguayan scored his first Scottish Premiership goal of his career in November, hitting the back of the net in Celtic's 2-2 draw with Hibs and impressed while in possession, completing five dribbles, to gain a WhoScored.com rating of 7.64.

Right midfield: Kemar Roofe (Rangers) - 8.87 rating

Kemar Roofe had a direct hand in four goals in his two league outings in November, netting three times - only Tavernier (4) scored more - as the 27-year-old shone in comfortable wins over Hamilton Academical and Aberdeen.

Six shots, two key passes and two successful dribbles helped Roofe to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.87 in November.

Central midfield: Joe Aribo (Rangers) - 8.05 rating

Image: Joe Aribo is one of eight Rangers players in November's TOTM

Joe Aribo doubled his goal tally for 2020/21 with a double in Rangers' 8-0 win over Hamilton Academical in November, hitting the back of the net with his two shots in that resounding victory.

In total, Aribo managed seven shots last month, while four successful dribbles and two key passes helped the midfielder to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.05.

Central midfield: Scott Arfield (Rangers) - 7.79 rating

Joining Aribo in the middle of the park, Scott Arfield, like Roofe, had a direct hand in four goals in November, scoring twice and laying on two assists in wins over Hamilton Academical and Aberdeen.

Arfield's two goals came from eight shots, and his two assists from five key passes, as the 32-year-old enjoyed a solid November, noted in his WhoScored.com rating of 7.79

Left midfield: Ryan Kent (Rangers) - 8.08 rating

November saw Ryan Kent add one goal and two assists to his 2020/21 total as the winger excelled in meetings with Hamilton Academical and Aberdeen.

Only two players completed more dribbles than Kent (6) last month, while nine key passes was more than any other player as the former Liverpool man returned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.08 in November.

Striker: Jermain Defoe (Rangers) - 7.82 rating

Image: Jermain Defoe is still finding the back of the net

The eighth and final Rangers representative for November is striker Jermain Defoe. The 38-year-old was unable to add to his one goal of the season in November, but he managed his first league assist of 2020/21 in the 8-0 thrashing of Hamilton Academical, that coming for Brandon Barker's second half goal in the victory.

On the ball, Defoe linked up well with his team-mates as he misplaced just one pass to contribute towards a WhoScored.com rating of 7.82.

Striker: Nicke Kabamba (Kilmarnock) - 7.13 rating

Image: Kilmarnock's Nicke Kabamba makes the cut

Rounding off the Scottish Premiership team of the month, Nicke Kabamba bagged his fifth league goal of the season in November, netting in the 3-1 win over Ross County.

Only two players won more aerial duels than the Kilmarnock forward (23), and he defended solidly from the front, too, making four interceptions and two tackles to return a WhoScored rating of 7.13.

WhoScored.com's ratings are based on players with 2+ appearances during the month and weighted on number of appearances.

WhoScored.com's season ratings - your club's top performer so far

Rangers: James Tavernier (8.16)

Celtic: Ryan Christie (7.71)

Aberdeen: Lewis Ferguson (7.42)

Hibernian: Kevin Nisbet (7.31)

Dundee United: Ryan Edwards (7.00)

Kilmarnock: Chris Burke (7.11)

St Johnstone: Jason Kerr (6.98)

Motherwell: David Turnbull (7.25)

Ross County: Ross Stewart (6.95)

Livingston: Lyndon Dykes (7.18)

St Mirren: Jak Alnwick (7.03)

Hamilton: Hakeem Odoffin (7.02)

Top performers based on ratings for players who have played 20 per cent of available minutes.