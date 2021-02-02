Rangers quartet Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Joe Aribo and Borna Barisic in Scottish Premiership Team of the Month

Runaway league leaders Rangers dropped points just once in January to maintain their unstoppable march towards their first league title in 10 years.

Steven Gerrard's side have four players in WhoScored.com's Scottish Premiership team of the month, while rivals Celtic have just one representative in the XI...

Image: WhoScored.com's Scottish Premiership Team of the Month for January

Goalkeeper: Benjamin Siegrist (Dundee United) - 6.82 rating

Making the Scottish Premiership team of the month for the second month running is Dundee United number one Benjamin Siegrist. The Swiss shotstopper made 13 saves in January - only two goalkeepers made more - and managed two clean sheets across his four league outings to culminate in a WhoScored.com rating of 6.82.

Right-back: Paul McGinn (Hibs) - 7.30 rating

A rarity as James Tavernier doesn't make the best XI at right-back. Rather, Paul McGinn features in defence having kicked off 2021 with a string of solid rearguard showings. No player made more tackles than the Hibs man (17) as he landed a WhoScored.com rating of 7.30 in January.

Centre-back: Jon Guthrie (Livingston) - 7.41 rating

Livingston are one of the form teams in the Scottish Premiership, with Jon Guthrie Livi's sole representative in the team of the month. Two of the five WhoScored.com man of the match awards Guthrie has earned this season came in January, those coming in wins over Hibs and Kilmarnock as the 28-year-old played his part in a backline that shipped just three league goals in January.

Centre-back: Shane Duffy (Celtic) - 7.38 rating

The only Celtic player to feature in the best XI is centre-back Shane Duffy. The 29-year-old has endured a mixed first season in Scotland, but was solid at the back for Neil Lennon's side in January, ranking third for clearances (31) and first for aerial duels won (45) last month, contributing to his inclusion at the heart of the defence with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.38.

Left-back: Borna Barisic (Rangers) - 7.62 rating

Rounding off the defence is the first of four players from runaway league leaders Rangers. Borna Barisic won the WhoScored.com man of the match award in three of his five league outings in January, including in the Old Firm win over Celtic to kick off 2021. The left-back ranked second for key passes (16) and first for assists (3) in the Scottish Premiership last month to help return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.62.

Right midfield: Joe Aribo (Rangers) - 7.60 rating

Continuing the Rangers theme, Joe Aribo takes the spot on the right flank in the team of the month having scored one and assisted another in January, those coming from respective returns of 12 shots and seven key passes. Eight successful dribbles also ranked highly in the league last month as Aribo secured a WhoScored.com rating of 7.60.

3:18 A look back at some of the key deals on transfer deadline day in the Scottish Premiership

Central midfield: Jamie McGrath (St Mirren) - 7.63 rating

With a WhoScored.com rating of 7.63, Jamie McGrath is our Scottish Premiership player of the month. No player scored more goals than the St. Mirren man (3) in January, those coming in man-of-the-match showings against Motherwell and Dundee United, the latter showing his best-rated performance in a league game this term.

Central midfield: Hakeem Odoffin (Hamilton) - 7.58 rating

Joining McGrath in the middle of the park is Hamilton Academical defender Hakeem Odoffin. The 22-year-old has stepped into midfield in recent weeks and has had a good effect for the Accies. They may foot the table, but Odoffin has been a shining light having made the third most tackles and interceptions combined (25) in January to make the grade with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.58.

Left midfield: Ryan Kent (Rangers) - 7.50 rating

The penultimate Rangers representative, Ryan Kent had a direct hand in three goals in January, with his sole goal come from 13 shots - only three players had more - and pair of assists coming from seven key passes. Kent also completed more dribbles (13) than any other Scottish Premiership player in January as he rounds off the midfield with a WhoScored.con rating of 7.50.

Striker: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) - 7.36 rating

No player had a direct hand in more league goals than Alfredo Morelos (3 goals, 1 assist) in January. The Rangers forward chose the perfect moment to strike in narrow wins over Aberdeen and Hibs, with the 24-year-old's trio of goals earning the league leaders an additional five points. While Morelos landed himself on hot water in victory over Hibs - he has since been banned for three games for a stamp on Ryan Porteous that went unpunished at the time - the striker still did enough to earn a WhoScored.com rating of 7.36.

Striker: Christopher Kane (St Johnstone) - 7.27 rating

Of the five goals Christopher Kane has had a direct hand in this season, three came in January as the St. Johnstone forward bagged vital goals against Dundee United and St. Mirren and provided a key assist for Guy Melamend in a 3-2 win at Kilmarnock. In all, Kane's direct goal contribution earned St. Johnstone an additional five points and the forward a spot in the Scottish Premiership team of the month with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.27.