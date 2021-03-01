Six Celtic players included in WhoScored.com's Scottish Premiership team of the month for February

Despite Neil Lennon's departure as Celtic boss last month, the Bhoys are the dominant side in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the month, an XI where league leaders Rangers have no representation...

Goalkeeper: Benjamin Siegrist (Dundee United) - 7.38 rating

Dundee United enjoyed a solid February, picking up seven points from their five matches, with goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist the first of four players from the Tangerines to make the WhoScored.com team of the month. Siegrist made more saves (29) than any other Scottish Premiership goalkeeper in February and kept two clean sheets as he returned a rating of 7.38.

Right-back: Jonjoe Kenny (Celtic) - 7.09 rating

Jonjoe Kenny kicks off the Bhoys contingent having garnered a WhoScored.com rating of 7.09 last month. Only Rangers (2) conceded fewer goals than Celtic (3) in Scotland's top tier in February, albeit having played three fewer games, with Kenny making a solid start to life in Glasgow. 22 tackles and interceptions combined was the sixth-best return in the Scottish Premiership last month.

Centre-back: Stephen Welsh (Celtic) - 7.23 rating

Image: Stephen Welsh has performed well for Celtic in February

Youngster Stephen Welsh initially struggled to force his way into the Celtic XI, but has impressed when called upon, so much so that a WhoScored.com rating of 7.23 is enough to occupy one of the centre-back spots in the team of the month. The 21-year-old scored a decisive first league goal of his Celtic career in February, that coming in the 2-1 win over Motherwell, while 432 accurate passes was the third-most in the league last month to feature.

Centre-back: Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) - 7.54 rating

Partnering young Welsh at the heart of the defence is Dundee United man Ryan Edwards. The defender scored his first and second league goals of the season in February, those coming in meetings with Motherwell and Ross County. Edwards maximised his proactive approach to defending to protect the Dundee United goal as he made the second-most clearances (45) to feature in the XI with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.54.

Left-back: Greg Taylor (Celtic) - 7.13 rating

The third Celtic man to make the cut is young full-back Greg Taylor. One of the Scot's seven key passes resulted in an assist, his fifth of the season, last month as Taylor got forward well, completing six dribbles. 21 tackles and interceptions combined helped the 23-year-old to a WhoScored.com rating of 7.13.

Right midfield: Liam Smith (Dundee United) - 7.16 rating

The penultimate Dundee United representative, one of the two assists Liam Smith has provided in the Scottish Premiership this season came in February. Operating at right wing-back, Smith did everything he could to prevent opponents from enjoying success down his flank as no player made more tackles (18) in the Scottish Premiership last month and saw the Scot yield a WhoScored.com rating of 7.16.

Central midfield: David Turnbull (Celtic) - 7.49 rating

Image: David Turnbull and Odsonne Edouard both made it into the XI

David Turnbull has proven an inspired signing from Motherwell and he makes the team of the month with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.49. Five goals and assists combined was the second best return in the division in February as Turnbull returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.49. 15 key passes was more than any other player in the Scottish Premiership to contribute towards his selection.

Central midfield: Scott Brown (Celtic) - 7.29 rating

Celtic stalwart Scott Brown partners team-mate Turnbull in the middle of the park in the team of the month. The 35-year-old may have found playing time harder than usual to come by, but his performances in February saw him secure his place in midfield with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.29. Having ended January on a sour note, Brown kicked off the month with a man of the match performance against Kilmarnock and ranked third for interceptions (14) to feature.

Left midfield: Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) - 7.24 rating

The only non-Celtic or Dundee United player to make the grade is Hamilton Academical winger Scott McMann. The 24-year-old's seven key passes translated into one assist, that his third of the season, in February, while an additional 11 tackles in his five outings helped McMann to a WhoScored.com rating of 7.24.

Striker: Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) - 7.36 rating

Image: Odsonne Edouard scored seven Scottish Premiership goals in February

Rounding off the Celtic contingent is striker Odsonne Edouard, whose performance last month yielded a WhoScored.com rating of 7.36. Edouard had a direct hand in more goals (7) than any other Scottish Premiership player in February, with his seven goals more than seven of the division's 12 teams. What's more, only Tony Watt (16) completed more dribbles than Edouard (13) to cap a fine February.

Striker: Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) - 7.28 rating

Joining Edouard on the frontline is Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland. Of the nine goals Shankland has had a direct hand in in the 2020/21 season, four came in February as the 25-year-old scored three and provided one assist last month. Only Edouard (18) managed more shots than Shankland (17) in the Scottish Premiership in February to return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.28.