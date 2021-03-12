Man charged with alleged online racist abuse of ex-Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with allegedly posting a racist comment on Facebook towards former Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer.

The message was posted on January 31 - a day after Dyer parted company with the Scottish Premiership side. Kilmarnock say fans reported the message to the police.

A man has been charged and the case is being considered by the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with offensive communications posted online. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Kilmarnock director Cathy Jamieson wrote about the incident in her Killie Trust monthly report. She said: "We pride ourselves on being an inclusive community club, welcoming people irrespective of their backgrounds, race, gender identity or disabilities.

"Following the racist abuse contained in a letter to former manager Alex Dyer, we were angry and disgusted to see a further racist comment aimed at him appear on social media.

"This was reported to the police by Killie fans and I understand that the individual has been identified and reports made to Procurator Fiscal. We do not believe the person involved in this incident was a Kilmarnock FC supporter.

"We are pleased to be continuing a positive relationship with Show Racism the Red Card, and our players taking a knee before matches shows our support for Black Lives Matter campaign."

Sky Sports News has contacted Facebook.

