Dundee United, Motherwell players stop 'taking a knee' in show of support for Rangers' Glen Kamara

Motherwell players' statement: "As a squad, we spoke and asked ourselves 'why are we doing this anymore? Is it having any impact at all?'. The answer was a clear no. Taking a knee has become an empty gesture"

Dundee United players chose to stand against racism during the Scottish Premiership match against Aberdeen at Tannadice

Players from Dundee United and Motherwell did not 'take a knee' prior to their games on Saturday to protest against racism.

The Dundee United squad stood prior to their game against Aberdeen, while Motherwell's players also did so before their match at Kilmarnock, and have confirmed they will no longer kneel before games going forward.

Several English clubs have abandoned the 'taking a knee' protest and that strategy has now spread to Scotland, where players have responded to the alleged racist abuse of Rangers' Glen Kamara by Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela in a Europa League match on Thursday night.

The Motherwell players said in a statement: "When we started taking the knee at the start of the season, it had an impact. For the first few weeks, the message was loud and clear. Now it has been lost.

"Taking a knee has become something someone does now for the sake of it. It has completely lost its meaning.

We stand today with Glen Kamara, and others who suffer at the hands of racism.



Today’s decision to stand rather than take the knee is a show of solidarity by our players to enhance the message that racism in any form is unacceptable and has no place anywhere in society. pic.twitter.com/kKdR6S8BHd — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) March 20, 2021

"As a squad, we spoke and asked ourselves 'why are we doing this anymore? Is it having any impact at all?'. The answer was a clear no.

"Taking a knee has become an empty gesture. Instead, we want those in power to take real and immediate action on racism.

Enough is enough.



Our players will no longer take the knee.



Instead, we are taking a stand against racism and the lack of action being taken to fight it. — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) March 20, 2021

"Apathy and complacency have set into the routine. We want our actions to cause a realisation and a reaction. Racism is apparent everywhere in the day-to-day life of society. People need to realise change is required.

"Players, clubs, authorities and society now need to unite, and fight for a level playing field for all."

Dundee United said in a post on Twitter: "We stand today with Glen Kamara, and others who suffer at the hands of racism. Today's decision to stand rather than take the knee is a show of solidarity by our players to enhance the message that racism in any form is unacceptable and has no place anywhere in society."

Hate Won't Stop Us

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media.

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org