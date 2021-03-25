Scottish 2021/22 league season to kick off on July 31; Premiership winter break scheduled for January 3-21

Scottish league football season to kick off on Saturday July 31; League Cup will again be first football played in Scotland with group stage on weekend of July 10/11; Scottish Premiership to have winter break from January 3-21

Thursday 25 March 2021 15:11, UK

Rangers celebrate
Image: Rangers will begin the defence of their Scottish Premiership title on the weekend of July 31

All four divisions of Scottish football will kick off the 2021/22 season on the weekend of Saturday July 31, the SPFL has confirmed.

The winter break will return in the Premiership, with all clubs shutting down from Monday January 3 until Friday January 21.

The campaign will begin in its traditional format with the group stage of the League Cup on the weekend of July 10/11, with further matchdays on July 13/14, July 17/18, July 20/21 and July 24/25.

Dates for next season's Challenge Cup competition will be confirmed in due course and fixtures for the 2021/22 league season will be published in June.

The current Scottish Premiership season wraps up on Saturday May 15, with Sky Sports covering the match between Rangers and Aberdeen, which kicks off at 12.30pm. This will also cover the Scottish Premiership trophy presentation to Rangers at Ibrox.

Also See:

Trending

The English Premier League confirmed their start date on Wednesday, with the season starting on August 14 and finishing on May 22, 2022.

Around Sky

Povetkin vs Whyte 2

Get Sky Sports