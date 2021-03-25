Scottish 2021/22 league season to kick off on July 31; Premiership winter break scheduled for January 3-21

All four divisions of Scottish football will kick off the 2021/22 season on the weekend of Saturday July 31, the SPFL has confirmed.

The winter break will return in the Premiership, with all clubs shutting down from Monday January 3 until Friday January 21.

The campaign will begin in its traditional format with the group stage of the League Cup on the weekend of July 10/11, with further matchdays on July 13/14, July 17/18, July 20/21 and July 24/25.

Dates for next season's Challenge Cup competition will be confirmed in due course and fixtures for the 2021/22 league season will be published in June.

The current Scottish Premiership season wraps up on Saturday May 15, with Sky Sports covering the match between Rangers and Aberdeen, which kicks off at 12.30pm. This will also cover the Scottish Premiership trophy presentation to Rangers at Ibrox.

The English Premier League confirmed their start date on Wednesday, with the season starting on August 14 and finishing on May 22, 2022.