John Kennedy: Celtic, Rangers 'B' teams can stop players from 'falling through the net'

John Kennedy believes Celtic and Rangers 'B' teams entering the Scottish Lowland League can only be positive and can prevent young players from "falling through the net."

It was confirmed on Monday that the majority of Lowland League clubs had voted in favour of introducing the Old Firm clubs for next season only - a decision which both Kennedy and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believe will benefit the clubs and the Scotland national team.

The Celtic interim boss says the competition it will provide young players at the Glasgow clubs will aid their development and reduce the jump from youth football to what's expected from them in the first team.

Image: Celtic and Rangers were voted in by Lowland League clubs on Monday

"I remember going out to Spain and seeing how their 'B' teams operated, and how much it gave them," Kennedy said.

"The level of competition young players would be exposed to and how much of a benefit it was to their development.

"I think it's the right way to go. Challenging young players in a competitive environment against proper professionals at first team level who are going out to win games.

"We've had some players come through and be terrific for us, but there's potentially been one or two slipped through the net because of the development side stops after youth team level.

"There's never been an elite program there for the players to go and perform in, so especially at Celtic - the step up to the first team from youth football is huge."

1:57 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and captain James Tavernier have backed the idea of the Old Firm entering a 'B' team into the Lowland League next season after the plan was given the backing by other clubs in the division

Kennedy believes other Premiership clubs could also follow suit with a 'B' team model, as the Old Firm clubs have done.

He said: "At the moment it's still early stages but I think it can only be positive - if you're able to afford it and it's the right thing for your club then hopefully it'll open up to other teams as well.

"It's not just about Celtic and Rangers, it's about Scottish football as a whole - and that then gives all the clubs who have a capability to do it, a greater chance to develop their own players."

Turnbull ready for Scotland Euros call-up

Celtic's David Turnbull has told Steve Clarke he is ready for a Euro 2020 call-up after the Scotland boss was hit by another blow to his midfield.

Norwich's Kenny McLean has been ruled out of the delayed European Championships this summer after the knee injury he sustained in Saturday's final Championship game of the season at Barnsley has ruled him out for three months.

2:05 Celtic's David Turnbull says he is ready to be called up to the Scotland senior squad for Euro 2020 after an impressive season at Parkhead

Rangers' Ryan Jack is also unavailable after he underwent an operation to fix a persistent calf problem.

Ahead of the penultimate Premiership game of the season at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday night, Turnbull, arguably Celtic's best player this season after joining from Motherwell last August, was asked if he is ready to plug the gap in Clarke's 26-man squad.

Asked if he is ready to plug the gap in Clarke's 26-man squad, Turnbull said: "Of course, I would. I have played a lot of games this season and have been around the under-21s. Of course it is different going up to the senior level but I feel as if I am ready to do that, yes.

"Every young boy dreams of playing for Scotland and (after) qualifying for the first major finals in 20-plus years, it would be great and a dream come true. That's what everybody looks to do.

"It is a shame for the boys who are injured, bad injuries at a bad time, so I feel for them. It opens up doors for other players, whether it is me or other boys.

"Obviously I would be delighted if it was me but I will just need to wait and see. I go out there every week to try to impress.

"Whether he (Clarke) is watching or not, I will try to go out there and try to play the way I do every game and we will see what happens. Fingers are crossed."