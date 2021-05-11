Steven Gerrard: Rangers and Celtic 'B' teams 'a big plus' for Steve Clarke's Scotland side

Lowland league clubs voted over the proposal on Monday with "majority of clubs" opting in favour of introducing the Glasgow clubs; Gerrard: "I think this is a big plus for Steve Clarke and any future national manager"

Tuesday 11 May 2021 11:47, UK

Celtic and Rangers have entered talks with the Lowland League over colt team entries next season 1:16
Steven Gerrard says the introduction of B teams from Rangers and Celtic into Scotland's Lowland League will benefit the national side in the future.

Steven Gerrard believes Steve Clarke will have Rangers and Celtic to thank if proposals to enter Old Firm 'B' teams into Scotland's Lowland League go ahead.

Clubs in Scotland's fifth tier have voted in favour of the plans, which will see the Glasgow giants blood their young players in the Lowland League for one season only.

The league's 16 member clubs will now make a final call at their AGM in a fortnight's time having already given their blessing through an indicative vote this week.

The junior Old Firm sides will not be eligible for promotion to Scottish League Two and are understood to be willing to make a financial offer to secure their involvement.

"I have been involved in some of the conversations," Gerrard said. "I think it will be fantastic for everyone if people decide not just to think about themselves.

Celtic and Rangers
Image: Celtic and Rangers were voted in by Lowland League clubs on Monday

"If you're thinking about the country and improving the Scottish national team at all levels, then what we want is to give the kids a better chance to develop into better players.

"If you can play against men earlier, if you can play for important points and give these kids more responsibility, put them in more pressurised situations with bigger crowds, I think that can only be for the benefit of the country.

"Obviously I'm sitting here as the Rangers manager and some will think, 'you're only saying that because you're at Rangers and you're being a bit selfish'.

"I understand those opinions as well but if I try to take myself out of the Rangers environment to answer the question and to think about the Scottish game and the national team, I think this is a big plus for Steve Clarke and any future national manager.

"A lot more Scottish kids will be getting challenged earlier playing men's football, playing for points, playing in front of crowds. That brings your development on a lot quicker than playing games that have less significance and pressure."

