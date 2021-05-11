Sir Alex Ferguson: Steven Gerrard has been magnificent at Rangers

Sir Alex Ferguson has praised the job Steven Gerrard has done as manager of Rangers, describing it as "magnificent".

Ferguson told the Guardian Gerrard's ability to handle press conferences was something with which he has been especially impressed.

The 40-year-old former Liverpool captain has been in charge at Ibrox for three years and this season led the club to their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011.

Speaking about Gerrard, Ferguson said: "He's done magnificent. He really has, both on and off the field.

Image: Sir Alex Ferguson has been impressed by Gerrard's tenure at Ibrox

"A press interview can lose you your job in management. But Steven's press conferences are fantastic. He's cool, he's composed, he gives the right answers. He's really top because it's an art."

Ferguson played for Rangers for two years, from 1967-69, but admits they are not one of the teams he looks out for when checking results for his former clubs.

He said: "The only time I really support Rangers is when they play Celtic. The big one. Jason (Ferguson's son) is a Celtic fan. I love phoning him up when Rangers have beaten them.

"The funny thing is that the one team I always look for on Saturday night is Queen's Park, my first club. I had a great learning experience as a 16-year-old lad playing for them.

"People think it's an amateur team but you had to be tough to play for Queen's Park. That was a great foundation for me."