Sir Alex Ferguson: Steven Gerrard has been magnificent at Rangers

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson praises Steven Gerrard's Rangers work as 'magnificent'; Ferguson highlights Gerrard's 'art' at press conferences as particularly impressive; Gerrard led Rangers to first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 this season

Tuesday 11 May 2021 08:29, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 02: Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates Rangers going 4-1 ahead during a Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Park, on May 02, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has been manager of Rangers for three years

Sir Alex Ferguson has praised the job Steven Gerrard has done as manager of Rangers, describing it as "magnificent".

Ferguson told the Guardian Gerrard's ability to handle press conferences was something with which he has been especially impressed.

The 40-year-old former Liverpool captain has been in charge at Ibrox for three years and this season led the club to their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011.

Speaking about Gerrard, Ferguson said: "He's done magnificent. He really has, both on and off the field.

Sir Alex Ferguson with Dave Cormack (left)
Image: Sir Alex Ferguson has been impressed by Gerrard's tenure at Ibrox

"A press interview can lose you your job in management. But Steven's press conferences are fantastic. He's cool, he's composed, he gives the right answers. He's really top because it's an art."

Trending

Ferguson played for Rangers for two years, from 1967-69, but admits they are not one of the teams he looks out for when checking results for his former clubs.

He said: "The only time I really support Rangers is when they play Celtic. The big one. Jason (Ferguson's son) is a Celtic fan. I love phoning him up when Rangers have beaten them.

Also See:

"The funny thing is that the one team I always look for on Saturday night is Queen's Park, my first club. I had a great learning experience as a 16-year-old lad playing for them.

"People think it's an amateur team but you had to be tough to play for Queen's Park. That was a great foundation for me."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 12:30pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports