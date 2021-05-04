Steven Gerard: Rangers manager recalls Jurgen Klopp advice before taking charge at Ibrox

Steve Gerrard still remembers the advice he received from Jurgen Klopp prior to becoming Rangers manager in 2018.

It has been three years since Gerrard took charge at Ibrox and will mark that milestone in style when Rangers lift the Premiership trophy for the first time in a decade.

But the 40-year-old won't be getting too carried away thanks to a chat with Klopp while still at Liverpool.

Gerrard told Sky Sports: "I remember having a conversation with Jurgen about management before I even took this role - 'what are some of the key things you can tell me? What can I take from you that will help me moving forward?'

"He always said to try and be as balanced as you can. Now I know exactly why he said that.

"Because this journey takes you all over the place - incredible feelings, but it has also taken me down as well."

2:59 Rangers extended their unbeaten run against Celtic with a 4-1 win at Ibrox on Sunday

Gerrard plans to sit down and analyse the season in a couple of weeks but says thoughts will quickly turn to the next campaign.

"I'll be immensely proud of what we achieved, I'll reset myself and do whatever I need to do in the background to try and make this group as strong and competitive as I can," he said.

"I'm as ambitious as anyone connected to this club. I want to try and get this club Champions League football and to defend our title with our life, and I want to put the cup thing right as it doesn't sit well with me.

"I want to come back in pre-season with a fair chance of being successful, that's all I ask for. Hopefully, the board will support me on that and we go again."

Gerrard knew he was taking on a big job when he agreed to become Rangers manager in May 2018 but it was only after speaking to people at the club that he realised he had been given "an incredible opportunity".

"I knew it was big but you educate yourself even more," he said. "You listen to ex-players, supporters, people who have worked at the training ground and Ibrox over many years, and you get more education in terms of the size and magnitude.

"I always knew it was an institution but when you go away on European games and are involved in Old Firms, and you're sampling it for yourself, this club has really blown me away in terms of size and stature."