Scottish Premiership 2020/21 post-split fixtures announced - Rangers trophy lift to be shown live on Sky Sports

The Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures have been announced, with Sky Sports bringing you all the latest as the 2020/21 season draws to a close.
The schedule for the 30 games across the final five fixture rounds has now been confirmed, with matches to be played between April 10 and May 16.
This season's final weekend will see the top-six fixtures take place on Saturday May 15, with Sky Sports covering the match between Rangers and Aberdeen; kick-off 12.30pm. This will also cover the Scottish Premiership trophy presentation to Rangers at Ibrox.
- Scottish Premiership - latest news and features
- Scottish Premiership fixtures | results | table
- Get Sky Sports | Get a NOW TV Day Pass for £9.99
Sky Sports will also broadcast the final Rangers vs Celtic league match of the season on Sunday May 2; kick-off 12pm.
The Scottish Premiership bottom six matches will conclude on Sunday May 16, with the two legs of the Scottish Premiership play-off final to follow, on Wednesday May 19 and Sunday May 23.
Trending
- Revealed: Frenzied words that caused Whyte KO
- Man City interested in Ings as Aguero successor
- Notebook: The Man Utd restructure explained
- Neville surprised by Man Utd rotation, demoralised by defeat
- Bailly fears over new Man Utd contract offer
- Hamilton's 'gamechanger' hope amid hunt for eight
- WSL on Sky: Big names, the 'big three' and inspiring girls
- Merson Says: Arsenal need consistency, or be mid-table again
- Ref Watch: Was Kane 'clever' to win penalty?
- Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures announced
As the home of the Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest build-up, action, analysis and reaction across our channels and digital platforms as a memorable 2020/21 season comes to an end.
Scottish Premiership 2020/21 post-split fixtures*
Saturday April 10 - kick-off 3pm
- Celtic vs Livingston
- St Johnstone vs Aberdeen
- Rangers vs Hibernian
- Hamilton vs Dundee United
- Kilmarnock vs Ross County
- Motherwell vs St Mirren
Wednesday April 21 - kick-off 7.45pm
- Aberdeen vs Celtic
- Hibernian vs Livingston
- St Johnstone vs Rangers
- Hamilton vs Motherwell
- Kilmarnock vs Dundee United
- Ross County vs St Mirren
Saturday May 1 - kick-off 3pm
- Hibernian vs St Johnstone
- Livingston vs Aberdeen
- Dundee United vs Ross County
- Motherwell vs Kilmarnock
- St Mirren vs Hamilton
Sunday May 2
- Rangers vs Celtic - kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports
Wednesday May 12 - kick-off 7.45pm
- Aberdeen vs Hibernian
- Celtic vs St Johnstone
- Livingston vs Rangers
- Dundee United vs Motherwell
- Kilmarnock vs St Mirren
- Ross County vs Hamilton
Saturday May 15 - top half final day; kick-off 12.30
- Hibernian vs Celtic
- Rangers vs Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports - includes the Scottish Premiership trophy presentation
- St Johnstone vs Livingston
Sunday May 16 - bottom half final day; kick-off 12pm
- Hamilton vs Kilmarnock
- Motherwell vs Ross County
- St Mirren vs Dundee United
Wednesday May 19 and Sunday May 23 - Scottish Premiership play-off final
*Bottom half split fixtures in italics