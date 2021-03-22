Scottish Premiership 2020/21 post-split fixtures announced - Rangers trophy lift to be shown live on Sky Sports

The Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures have been announced, with Sky Sports bringing you all the latest as the 2020/21 season draws to a close.

The schedule for the 30 games across the final five fixture rounds has now been confirmed, with matches to be played between April 10 and May 16.

This season's final weekend will see the top-six fixtures take place on Saturday May 15, with Sky Sports covering the match between Rangers and Aberdeen; kick-off 12.30pm. This will also cover the Scottish Premiership trophy presentation to Rangers at Ibrox.

Sky Sports will also broadcast the final Rangers vs Celtic league match of the season on Sunday May 2; kick-off 12pm.

The Scottish Premiership bottom six matches will conclude on Sunday May 16, with the two legs of the Scottish Premiership play-off final to follow, on Wednesday May 19 and Sunday May 23.

As the home of the Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest build-up, action, analysis and reaction across our channels and digital platforms as a memorable 2020/21 season comes to an end.

Scottish Premiership 2020/21 post-split fixtures*

Image: The final Old Firm of the season will be shown live on Sky Sports

Saturday April 10 - kick-off 3pm

Celtic vs Livingston

St Johnstone vs Aberdeen

Rangers vs Hibernian

Hamilton vs Dundee United

Kilmarnock vs Ross County

Motherwell vs St Mirren

Wednesday April 21 - kick-off 7.45pm

Aberdeen vs Celtic

Hibernian vs Livingston

St Johnstone vs Rangers

Hamilton vs Motherwell

Kilmarnock vs Dundee United

Ross County vs St Mirren

Saturday May 1 - kick-off 3pm

Hibernian vs St Johnstone

Livingston vs Aberdeen

Dundee United vs Ross County

Motherwell vs Kilmarnock

St Mirren vs Hamilton

Sunday May 2

Rangers vs Celtic - kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports

Wednesday May 12 - kick-off 7.45pm

Aberdeen vs Hibernian

Celtic vs St Johnstone

Livingston vs Rangers

Dundee United vs Motherwell

Kilmarnock vs St Mirren

Ross County vs Hamilton

Saturday May 15 - top half final day; kick-off 12.30

Hibernian vs Celtic

Rangers vs Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports - includes the Scottish Premiership trophy presentation

St Johnstone vs Livingston

Sunday May 16 - bottom half final day; kick-off 12pm

Hamilton vs Kilmarnock

Motherwell vs Ross County

St Mirren vs Dundee United

Wednesday May 19 and Sunday May 23 - Scottish Premiership play-off final

*Bottom half split fixtures in italics