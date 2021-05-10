Rangers fans urged not to gather for Scottish Premiership trophy presentation by police

Police Scotland is urging Rangers fans not to gather to celebrate Saturday's Scottish Premiership trophy presentation.

Rangers fans celebrated outside Ibrox when their club were confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions in March - their first title since 2011 - and faced criticism for failing to adhere to coronavirus guidelines.

There are concerns of a repeat of those scenes after Saturday's match against Aberdeen at Ibrox, when they will be handed the trophy, and police have reminded supporters of the restrictions currently in place.

Guidelines in Scotland currently dictate that people should not gather in a group of more than six.

"Ahead of the match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday, 15 May 2012, an appropriate policing plan is in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the community," said chief superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow Division.

"Under the current restrictions no one should be gathering in numbers of more than six at the stadium or any other location and Police Scotland supports the club in urging its fans to do the right thing and follow the coronavirus regulations around gatherings.

"We will continue to liaise with our partners, including the Scottish Government, to ensure these matches can be completed safely and to minimise the risk to both our officers and the public.

"The sacrifices people have made have allowed for further easing of regulations, however, we continue to ask people to take personal responsibility and to use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully."