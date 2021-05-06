Ryan Jack: Rangers midfielder on road to recovery after calf operation

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack hopes to hit the ground running next season after successful surgery.
Jack underwent an operation to fix a persistent calf problem on Wednesday morning.
The 29-year-old has not played since February 21 and will miss Scotland's European Championship campaign.
But the former Aberdeen player is confident of being back in time for the start of next term and is already looking ahead to defending Rangers' Scottish Premiership title.
He wrote on Instagram: "Just letting everyone know I had a successful operation yesterday morning and I'm now on the road to recovery.
"Can't wait to be back for the start of next season and getting back doing what I love. Thanks to everyone for the messages it's much appreciated. All focus now is on 56!"
Rangers will kick off their Premiership season on the weekend of July 31-August 1 before their Champions League qualifying campaign begins several days later.
Rangers dominate SFWA Player of Year awards
Rangers' dominant season has been recognised with all four nominees for the Scottish Football Writers' Association (SFWA) player of the year award coming from the club.
Steven Gerrard's side secured the Scottish Premiership title in early March and are 23 points clear of Glasgow rivals Celtic after last Sunday's 4-1 victory at Ibrox.
As well as collective success, key individuals have also now been recognised, with James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Steven Davis and Allan McGregor all in contention to win the accolade - the last Rangers player to do so was David Weir in 2010.