SFWA Young Player of the Year: Josh Doig, Lewis Ferguson, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull nominated

Josh Doig, Lewis Ferguson, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull have been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers Double Tree by Hilton Young Player of the Year award.

Aberdeen midfielder Ferguson, who won the award in 2020, could become only the third player to be named the best Scottish youngster in successive years.

Turnbull, who won the award in 2019 while at Motherwell, has enjoyed an impressive debut season with Celtic while the performances of Hibernian left-back Doig have caught the eye of Arsenal, Celtic and Chelsea.

Fellow defender Patterson has made 14 appearances for Rangers as they ended their 10-year wait for a Premiership title. Danny Wilson was the last Rangers player to win this award in 2010.

Past winners

2004: Stephen Pearson (Celtic)

2005: Derek Riordan (Hibernian)

2006: Steven Naismith (Kilmarnock)

2007: Scott Brown (Hibernian)

2008: Steven Fletcher (Hibernian)

2009: Steven Fletcher (Hibernian)

2010: Danny Wilson (Rangers)

2011: David Goodwillie (Dundee United)

2012: James Forrest (Celtic)

2013: Stuart Armstrong (Dundee United)

2014: Stevie May (St Johnstone)

2015: Ryan Christie (Inverness Caledonian Thistle)

2016: Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

2017: Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

2018: Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

2019: David Turnbull (Motherwell)

2020: Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen)

1:03 Billy Dodds says the pressure is on Celtic to appoint a new manager quickly and begin the process of rebuilding the club

Celtic need 10 new players to catch up with Glasgow rivals Rangers after Steven Gerrard's side won Sunday's Old Firm match 4-1, says Billy Dodds.

Rangers reinforced their status as the dominant team in Scotland with a comprehensive and entertaining 4-1 victory over 10-man Celtic at Ibrox, condemning them to their heaviest defeat in an Old Firm match since 2007.

It also saw Rangers move to within two games of an 'Invincible' league season and marked the first time Celtic have failed to beat their city rivals during a campaign for the first time since 1999/00.

"You can see how quickly it can turn," Dodds, who won a league and cup double with Rangers in 2000, told Sky Sports News.

"Rangers last year struggled and Celtic have dominated for a long time, but the tables have turned this year and it is up to Celtic to find a fix for that.

"For me, it's going to be a huge rebuild job. Rangers probably only need one or two more players just to enhance their squad but with Celtic, I'm telling you, you're talking at least 8-10 players for them to get it right."