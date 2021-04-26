Scottish Premiership Team of the Year: Who makes your XI from the 2020/21 season?

As another Scottish Premiership season draws to a close, it is time to decide who has caught your eye during a campaign full of drama using our Team of the Year selector.

Rangers have impressed en route to winning their 55th top-flight league title, and with the prospect of Steven Gerrard's side finishing unbeaten in the Premiership and clocking up 100 points in the league for the first time - will your team be dominated with players from Ibrox?

Despite Celtic facing a first trophyless season since 2010, could the likes of Kristoffer Ajer, Mohamed Elyounoussi and David Turnbull - whose performances have seen him tipped to break into Scotland's Euro 2020 squad - find a spot in your XI?

There are plenty of other contenders too with Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle firing Hibernian to the verge of a third-placed finish for the first time in 16 years.

Benjamin Siegrist and Lawrence Shankland have helped Dundee United retain their spot in the top flight after promotion, while Alan Campbell, Lewis Ferguson, Jamie McGrath, Hakeem Odoffin, Scott Robinson, Chris Burke, Alex Iacovitti and Jason Kerr have all impressed too.

With the help of Sky Sports Power Rankings, we've compiled a long list for you to choose your squad from. Take a look below, pick your XI in your preferred formation and then share on social media.

Who makes your XI for this year? Use our team selector below and share your team