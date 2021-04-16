Choose your Scotland squad for the 2020 European Championships

Who should be in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the tournament? Pick your 23-man squad and share your selection.

Clarke's final selection should be made in late May as the Tartan Army count down to their first major men's finals since the 1998 World Cup.

The tournament gets underway on June 11, with Scotland's first game against the Czech Republic three days later at Hampden Park.

Scotland then face rivals England at Wembley on June 18, before finishing off their Group D campaign against Croatia.

Will Clarke stack up on defenders? Amid a rich crop of options, who will get the nod in the middle of the park? And which forwards would complement each other?

Scotland's fixtures:

Monday June 14 - Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic ; Kick-off 2pm (Glasgow)

; Kick-off 2pm (Glasgow) Friday June 18 - Group D: England vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (London)

vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (London) Tuesday June 22 - Group D: Croatia vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)

Select your 23-man squad below and then share your selection on social media...