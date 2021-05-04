Fashion Sakala: Rangers secure signing of Zambia forward from Belgian club KV Oostende

Rangers have secured the signing of Zambia forward Fashion Sakala from Belgian side KV Oostende.

The 24-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement and will join on a four-year deal in the summer.

Sakala has scored 13 goals for KV Oostende in the Belgian top flight this season and follows Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi in making the journey to Ibrox from the Jupiler Pro League.

🆕 Welcome Sakala 🆕



📝 #RangersFC are today delighted to announce that a pre-contract has been agreed with Fashion Sakala, and he will join from Belgian side KV Oostende in the summer-subject to international clearance and a work permit being received. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 4, 2021

Sakala told Rangers' official website: "I am very much excited to start this exciting journey with Rangers. It has been one of my dreams, and I feel like this is a dream come true to join Rangers - one of the greatest clubs in the world.

"They have a great fanbase and a great history, and I believe we will share great memories together.

"As a player you always strive to play for others - that is the most important strength which keeps me going. I know that Rangers have great players and I am looking forward to learning from them and deliver.

"In my role as a striker, I know what the club needs from me and what the fans expect. The club has great players and I just want to learn from them and try to bring something that helps the team get the results."

2:59 Highlights of the match in the Scottish Premier League between Rangers and Celtic

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard added: "Fashion is a player who we have been aware of for some time. He fits our profile and has the attributes to not only thrive in Scotland but on the European stage as well.

"We are excited to see him fulfil his potential under the coaching staff at Auchenowie. We look forward to welcoming him at the beginning of pre-season."