Rangers and Celtic 'B' teams invited to enter Scottish Lowland Football League season

Rangers and Celtic 'B' teams have been invited to enter teams into the Scottish Lowland Football League on a one-season basis.

The SLFL said discussions were at an early stage and came following an approach to both top-flight teams to help to try to improve the player development pathway in Scotland as well as bringing the opportunity of "significant benefit" to the league's clubs.

Talks were described as "productive" and are set to continue.

A league statement added: "We share a common consensus with Rangers and Celtic that player development and the importance of the pyramid system need to be priorities for the game in Scotland."

The SLFL board also stressed no current member club would be "adversely affected in any way by the proposal" and clubs would have to vote in favour of any changes following consultation.

League chairperson George Fraser said: "It is clear from the discussions we have had that both Celtic and Rangers are looking for a league to put their 'B' teams into where they can develop as players.

"As always league integrity and the importance of the pyramid will be paramount and this will be unaffected by this plan and this was also a priority for both Rangers and Celtic who fully respect this.

"We will continue to have discussions with various parties over the next week or so and see how they progress.

"Hopefully this will result in an exciting outcome which is a clear demonstration of the Lowland League leading the way in how to modernise our football structures for the benefit of all."