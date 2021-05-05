Kyle Lafferty: Kilmarnock striker wins Scottish Premiership Player of the Month award

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty has picked up the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month award for April.

The Northern Ireland international scored two hat-tricks last month, the first coming in the 4-0 Scottish Cup Third Round win over Stenhousemuir on April 3.

He scored again a fortnight later when Kilmarnock beat Montrose 4-0 in the Fourth Round before his second hat-trick came against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on April 21.

Lafferty's first-half treble in 11 minutes secured a 3-0 win and boosted the club's hopes of maintaining their top-flight status.

It took his goals tally to 10 since joining on a free transfer in February, when he signed a short-term contract until the end of the season.

1:34 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Dundee Utd.

After the Dundee United game Lafferty spoke of how happy he is at the club and said he would be "more than delighted" to extend his stay.

2:21 Kyle Lafferty said after the game against Dundee United he would like to extend his contract at Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock are his third Scottish club, after spells at Hearts and Rangers, where he won three Scottish Premiership titles.

Steven Gerrard, Steve Clarke, Callum Davidson and David Martindale have all been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Association Manager of the Year award.

Gerrard is included after leading Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011, ending Celtic's decade-long dominance in Scotland's top division in the process.

Scotland reaching a first major tournament since 1998 with qualification for this summer's European Championships sees Clarke, a previous two-time SFWA winner with Kilmarnock, included on the list.

St Johnstone boss Davidson guided the Perthshire club to their first Scottish League Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Livingston at the end of February.

Finally, Martindale has enjoyed a successful first season as Livingston manager, finishing as runners-up to Davidson's side in the aforementioned final as well as keeping Livi in the top six.