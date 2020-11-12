Scotland qualify for Euro 2020 - and book England showdown in Group D

It's been 22 years in the making but Scotland have finally done it - and a showdown with England awaits at next summer's European Championship.

Steve Clarke's side sealed a first major tournament appearance since 1998 after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Serbia after Luka Jovic had agonisingly forced extra-time with a 90th-minute equaliser.

Scotland's reward for defying the bookmakers' odds and prevailing eventually in Belgrade is a place in Group D alongside England, Croatia and Czech Republic, and a mouth-watering Euro 2020 schedule that will see all three group-stage games take place in the British Isles.

Scotland's confirmed Euro 2020 fixtures Date Opponent Venue Kick-off June 14, 2021 Czech Republic Hampden Park 2pm June 18, 2021 England Wembley Stadium 8pm June 22, 2021 Croatia Hampden Park 8pm

It all begins on June 14 at the home of Scottish football - Hampden Park - where Scotland host Croatia on matchday one, before they make the trip to Wembley Stadium to face the Auld Enemy, England, on June 18.

The Scots then return to Hampden on June 22 to play Croatia, where they could be vying for a place in the knockout stages of a major tournament for the very first time.

Image: The Tartan Army spur on Scotland during a 2017 World Cup qualifier

England vs Scotland - history of the fixture

Image: Paul Gascoigne celebrates his famous goal for England against Scotland at Euro '96

England vs Scotland is the oldest international fixture in football, with a goalless draw first played at Hamilton Crescent, Partick in November 1872 in front of 4,000 spectators.

The two nations have met on 114 occasions in total, with England winning 48 times and Scotland winning 41.

England have dominated in recent years, though, winning seven of the last nine meetings.

The sides last met in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, with England easing to a 3-0 win at Wembley in November 2016 under then-caretaker Gareth Southgate, before being held 2-2 in June 2017 as Harry Kane's injury-time equaliser salvaged a dramatic draw.

Image: Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a late equaliser during World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018

Prior to that, England won when the teams met at Celtic Park in November 2014, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opening the scoring and Wayne Rooney's second-half double securing a 3-1 victory.

Scotland most recently won a competitive game against England in November 1999 - a Euro 2000 play-off dubbed the 'Battle of Britain' in which they triumphed 1-0 - but England progressed to the tournament on aggregate after winning 2-0 in the first leg four days earlier.

A few years earlier, Paul Gascoigne scored a memorable goal against Scotland at Euro '96 after David Seaman had saved Gary McAllister's penalty to ensure a 2-0 victory.

The all-time top goalscorer from head-to-heads is Steve Bloomer - who played for England between 1895-1907 - with eight goals. Familiar names in the top 20 include England's Geoff Hurst (four), England's Jimmy Greaves (four), Scotland's Denis Law (three) and England's Steve Coppell (three).

The highest-scoring match between the teams also featured the biggest winning margin, when England won 9-3 at Wembley in the British Championships on April 15, 1961.

Image: Euro 2020 kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 11, 2021

Each Euro 2020 venue city will host one last-16 or quarter-final match, before London takes centre stage for the semi-finals and final. There is no third-place play-off. The knockouts will run from June 26 to July 11.

