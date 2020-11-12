Scotland qualify for Euro 2020 - and book England showdown in Group D

It's been 22 years in the making but Scotland have finally done it - and a showdown with England awaits at next summer's European Championship.
Steve Clarke's side sealed a first major tournament appearance since 1998 after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Serbia after Luka Jovic had agonisingly forced extra-time with a 90th-minute equaliser.
Scotland's reward for defying the bookmakers' odds and prevailing eventually in Belgrade is a place in Group D alongside England, Croatia and Czech Republic, and a mouth-watering Euro 2020 schedule that will see all three group-stage games take place in the British Isles.
Scotland's confirmed Euro 2020 fixtures
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off
|June 14, 2021
|Czech Republic
|Hampden Park
|2pm
|June 18, 2021
|England
|Wembley Stadium
|8pm
|June 22, 2021
|Croatia
|Hampden Park
|8pm
It all begins on June 14 at the home of Scottish football - Hampden Park - where Scotland host Croatia on matchday one, before they make the trip to Wembley Stadium to face the Auld Enemy, England, on June 18.
The Scots then return to Hampden on June 22 to play Croatia, where they could be vying for a place in the knockout stages of a major tournament for the very first time.
Trending
- Scotland book England showdown at Euro 2020
- Aubameyang hits back at Kroos for mask criticism
- England player ratings: Grealish and Mount shine
- Fury: Joshua was classy, Wilder made excuses
- Have Liverpool suffered the most injuries?
- When is Euro 2020? Hosts, dates, teams, fixtures
- Solskjaer publicly backed by Woodward
- Euro 2021: What do we know so far?
- Gomez undergoes knee surgery, Liverpool hopeful on return
- Graham Cowdrey dies aged 56
- Serbia 1-1 Scotland (4-5 on pens) - Match report and highlights
- Euro 2020: When, where, key dates
- Get Sky Sports - All channels £23 a month
England vs Scotland - history of the fixture
England vs Scotland is the oldest international fixture in football, with a goalless draw first played at Hamilton Crescent, Partick in November 1872 in front of 4,000 spectators.
The two nations have met on 114 occasions in total, with England winning 48 times and Scotland winning 41.
England have dominated in recent years, though, winning seven of the last nine meetings.
The sides last met in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, with England easing to a 3-0 win at Wembley in November 2016 under then-caretaker Gareth Southgate, before being held 2-2 in June 2017 as Harry Kane's injury-time equaliser salvaged a dramatic draw.
Prior to that, England won when the teams met at Celtic Park in November 2014, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opening the scoring and Wayne Rooney's second-half double securing a 3-1 victory.
Scotland most recently won a competitive game against England in November 1999 - a Euro 2000 play-off dubbed the 'Battle of Britain' in which they triumphed 1-0 - but England progressed to the tournament on aggregate after winning 2-0 in the first leg four days earlier.
A few years earlier, Paul Gascoigne scored a memorable goal against Scotland at Euro '96 after David Seaman had saved Gary McAllister's penalty to ensure a 2-0 victory.
The all-time top goalscorer from head-to-heads is Steve Bloomer - who played for England between 1895-1907 - with eight goals. Familiar names in the top 20 include England's Geoff Hurst (four), England's Jimmy Greaves (four), Scotland's Denis Law (three) and England's Steve Coppell (three).
The highest-scoring match between the teams also featured the biggest winning margin, when England won 9-3 at Wembley in the British Championships on April 15, 1961.
Scotland's fixtures at Euro 2020
Monday June 14 - Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic; Kick-off 2pm (Glasgow)
Friday June 18 - Group D: England vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (London)
Tuesday June 22 - Group D: Croatia vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)
England's fixtures at Euro 2020
Sunday June 13 - Group D: England vs Croatia; Kick-off 2pm (London)
Friday June 18 - Group D: England vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (London)
Tuesday June 22 - Group D: Czech Republic vs England; Kick-off 8pm (London)
Euro 2020 knockout schedule
Each Euro 2020 venue city will host one last-16 or quarter-final match, before London takes centre stage for the semi-finals and final. There is no third-place play-off. The knockouts will run from June 26 to July 11.
Round of 16
- June 26: 1A vs 2C, London - 2A vs 2B, Amsterdam
- June 27: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F, Bilbao - 1C vs 3D/E/F, Budapest
- June 28: 2D vs 2E, Copenhagen - 1F vs 3A/B/C, Bucharest
- June 29: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D, Glasgow - 1D vs 2F, Dublin
Quarter-finals
- July 2: Saint Petersburg and Munich
- July 3: Baku and Rome
Semi-finals
- July 6 and July 7: London
Final
- July 11: London