Rangers confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions after Celtic draw with Dundee United

Rangers have won their 55th Scottish top-flight title after Celtic's 0-0 draw against Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday officially ended their bid for 10-in-a-row.

Celtic needed to take maximum points from their trip to Dundee United after Rangers' 3-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday took them to the brink of securing their first Premiership title since 2011.

To compound matters for Celtic, a plane carrying a banner reading "Can you see us now?! #55titles", presumably arranged by Rangers supporters, flew over the stadium just minutes into the match.

11:07 A special feature as we look back at Rangers' journey from Division Three to Scottish Premiership champions as they sealed a 55th league title

It means that Rangers' first league outing as this season's champions will be at Parkhead on March 21, live on Sky Sports.

Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi scored against St Mirren as Rangers continued their unbeaten Premiership run against the only side to have managed to get the better of them at home and abroad this term, in a 3-2 League Cup win in December.

2:49 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Mirren

It is Steven Gerrard's first trophy as Rangers manager after taking over in Govan in the summer of 2018.

He and his players were met by thousands of Rangers supporters at Ibrox ahead of the game on Saturday as crowds gathered to let off flares and hang banners near the stadium, breaking lockdown restrictions.

Rangers will now travel to Czech Republic in midweek ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-16 first-leg match against Slavia Prague.

The Scottish Football Association announced last week that Scottish Cup fixtures are set to resume this season, with Rangers hosting Cove Rangers and Celtic welcoming Arbroath or Falkirk to Celtic Park on April 3.

Rangers' title win - the reaction

Sky Sports' Graeme Souness: "It's been a long time coming. Celtic have had a period of domination which has been uncomfortable for Rangers' supporters. They've been fantastic all season and they thoroughly deserve it. I just wish I was in Glasgow right now. There's part of me which wishes Celtic had won today so that Rangers could win it at Parkhead next week."

2:15 Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness says his formal club had a phenomenal season and completely deserved their first title in ten years

More to follow...

Rangers won their 55th top-flight league title on Sunday, meaning they have won more league trophies than any other club in world football.

The Ibrox club were level alongside Northern Irish side Linfield, on 54 titles, before moving one clear of the team managed by former Rangers player David Healy.

0:23 Steven Gerrard and Alfredo Morelos celebrated with Rangers fans who had gathered outside Ibrox after their team moved closer to the Scottish Premiership title with a 3-0 win over St Mirren

Linfield could draw level with Rangers if they win the Irish Premiership this season but Steven Gerrard's side are now four titles clear of rivals Celtic who have lifted the league trophy 51 times.

Rangers have now won 55 league titles, 60 domestic cups and one European Cup Winners' Cup meaning they've secured 116 major trophies, the most by any club in Scotland, with Celtic their nearest challengers on 111 trophies.

Rangers have ended Celtic's dominance in Scotland by claiming their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011, but who were the key players in Steven Gerrard's side's success?

We tasked former Rangers striker Kris Boyd with the job of picking out five key players from Gerrard's title-winning team, and it proved to be a tricky challenge.

"It's a difficult one because so many players have played a big part in what Rangers have achieved this season," Boyd told Sky Sports.

"The likes of Filip Helander and Leon Balogun have not looked out of place. Scott Arfield had a fantastic October and November. He was the one who was making the difference then.

"Joe Aribo has had spells where he's made a difference. Alfredo Morelos is now finishing the season strong and Glen Kamara has had an excellent period as well.

"I also feel really bad for leaving Borna Barisic out of my top five! In terms of getting up and down the flank, scoring goals and his set-piece delivery, he's been massive for Rangers."

However, Boyd eventually narrowed down his selections, picking out his five key players as Rangers romped their way to a 55th title. Find out who he selected...