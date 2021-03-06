Rangers 2010-11 title winners: Where are they now?

Rangers are on the verge of ending their decade-long wait to be crowned top-flight champions as Steven Gerrard's side edge closer to clinching the Premiership title. But what happened to those players who last lifted the league for the Ibrox club in 2010-11?

A 5-1 win at Kilmarnock on May 15, 2011 ensured departing manager Walter Smith was given the perfect send-off as Rangers beat Celtic to the title on the last day of the season.

Two members of the team who started that day are back in the Ibrox ranks - but where are the others?

Image: Rangers' starting line-up against Kilmarnock on May 15, 2011

Allan McGregor

McGregor was one of many players who left Rangers in 2012 after they were placed into administration.

He joined Istanbul-based club Besiktas for one season before a summer move to Hull City. A back injury saw him fall down the pecking order before being loaned to Cardiff City.

The 39-year-old returned to Rangers in 2018 and was named in the PFA Team of the Season in his first year back. McGregor's contribution to this campaign will see him challenge for the clubs' Player of the Year award.

Image: McGregor has only conceded seven goals in the Premiership this season

Sasa Papac

The Bosnian was second to McGregor as Rangers' longest-serving player when he announced he'd leave the club at the end of his contract in 2012.

The full-back - who was signed by Paul Le Guen six years earlier - was forced to retire in the months that followed due to a groin injury.

David Weir

Initially signed on a short-term deal from Everton in 2007, Weir won eight trophies at Ibrox before leaving in 2012 at the age of 41. Former manager Ally McCoist described him as one of the club's greatest-ever captains as the defender earned a place in the Rangers Hall of Fame.

Weir went on to manage Sheffield United in 2013 but was sacked just four months later. He then became Mark Warburton's assistant at Brentford and the pair took over at Ibrox in June 2015, leading Rangers to the Scottish Championship title and Challenge Cup, before leaving two years later.

An unsuccessful spell at Nottingham Forest followed before the Scot joined Brighton in a coaching role.

Image: David Weir (left) rejoined Rangers as assistant to manager Mark Warburton

Madjid Bougherra

The Algerian international was sold at the end of the season after Rangers' title triumph and moved to Qatar for a fee approaching £2m.

Bougherra went on to have brief spells in the UAE and Greece before ending his playing career in 2016 to become a manager and is now in charge of the Algeria 'A' side who play in the African Nations Championship.

Steven Whittaker

The right-back was another who left Rangers following their plight to the bottom tier of Scottish football in 2012.

Whittaker spent five seasons at Norwich before returning to Scotland. Despite being a boyhood Hearts fan, he signed for Hibernian where he made over 50 appearances in three years before being released.

The 36-year-old is now a player-coach at Championship outfit Dunfermline Athletic.

Image: Steven Whittaker is now playing in Scotland's second tier with Dunfermline

Gregg Wylde

Wylde also followed Whittaker and co out the Ibrox exit-door the following season, three years after making his professional breakthrough at the club.

He went on to enjoy spells at 10 other clubs, including two stints at Plymouth Argyle, before signing a year-long deal at Lowland League club East Stirlingshire last July.

Maurice Edu

After winning six trophies in his time at Ibrox, the American international moved to Stoke City in 2012 and failed to make an impact.

He was loaned out twice, including a stint at Philadelphia Union, where he ended his career.

Steven Davis

The Northern Irishman's first stint at Ibrox came to an end in 2012 when he joined Southampton and went on to make over 200 appearances with the Premier League club.

Davis rejoined Rangers in January 2019 when he agreed a loan move until the end of the season. That switch was made permanent in the summer when Steven Gerrard signed the midfielder on a 12-month deal.

The 36-year-old has played a key role this season and is close to celebrating a ninth trophy with the club, adding to his previous three Scottish league titles, three League Cups and two Scottish Cups.

Image: Rangers midfielder Steven Davis won the league three times during his first spell at Ibrox

Kyle Lafferty

Davis' fellow Northern Ireland team-mate left Ibrox at the same time and did return in 2018 for one season. However, that's just half the story, as Lafferty had spells at 10 other clubs in nine years which included time in Switzerland, Italy, England, Scotland, Turkey and Norway.

The 33-year-old striker, who scored a hat-trick in the 5-1 win at Kilmarnock that helped seal Rangers' last title win is now on the books at Rugby Park as he aims to help the club avoid relegation from the Premiership this season.

Steven Naismith

Naismith was also on the scoresheet at Rugby Park in May 2011 before joining Premier League club Everton where he made over 100 appearances and scored 25 goals.

A spell at Norwich City followed before the forward returned to Scotland in 2018 when he joined Championship club Hearts on loan - a move that became permanent in 2019. Naismith is now captain at Tynecastle and on the verge of leading the club back to the top flight.

Image: Rangers ace Kyle Lafferty (left) scored a hat-trick at Rugby Park while Steven Naismith (middle) and Nikica Jelavic were also on target

Nikica Jelavic

The forward was another that left Ibrox for Goodison Park in 2012. Jelavic, who got Rangers' fourth goal in the win against Kilmarnock, scored 36 goals in 56 appearances during his two seasons in Glasgow.

After nearly 70 games at Everton, Jelavic left two and a half seasons later for Premier League rivals Hull City, as he sought more game time ahead of the 2014 World Cup.

Following their relegation to the Championship in 2016, Jelavic moved to West Ham for a season before spending four years in China. The striker ended his career in his native Croatia where he had a short spell at Lokomotiva.