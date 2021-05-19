Jonathan Tiffoney handed misconduct charge by SFA for alleged mental health taunt towards ex-Albion Rovers' David Cox

David Cox retired in the wake of the incident while Jonathan Tiffoney has been released by Stenhousemuir; Tiffoney now faces a disciplinary hearing on June 3 concerning the alleged abuse directed towards his ex-Albion counterpart

Jonathan Tiffoney is alleged to have insulted former Albion Rovers player David Cox about his mental health

Former Stenhousemuir defender Jonathan Tiffoney has been charged by the Scottish Football Association for 'excessive misconduct' after he was alleged to have insulted ex-Albion Rovers striker David Cox about his mental health.

Cox was a substitute during the Scottish League Two match last month but left Ochilview Park at half-time following an alleged outburst from Tiffoney, and the former Albion forward decided to retire because of the incident.

Stenhousemuir said that Cox had been involved in a verbal altercation before departing the ground, while their former player Tiffoney has denied the allegations.

The SFA launched an independent investigation into the matter and have found Tiffoney guilty of "threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour" and "excessive misconduct" during the match.

SFA Rule 77 states: "A recognised football body, club, official, Team Official, other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of Association Football.

"Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent Conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour."

He now faces a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, June 3.

Following the incident, Tiffoney was ordered not to attend Stenhousemuir's training sessions for the foreseeable future and he was not included in their squad which faced Brechin in their League Two play-off win on May 4.

The full-back was released by Stenhousemuir last week along with 17 other players.

Cox told Sky Sports News back in 2019 that he had considered committing suicide after being abused because of his mental health issues while playing for former club Cowdenbeath.

The 32-year-old almost retired from football in January earlier this year before he joined Albion back in March.

