David Cox: Albion Rovers forward retires after allegedly being taunted about his mental health

David Cox, who was a substitute, left the stadium at half-time of Albion Rovers' 1-0 win at Stenhousemuir in Scottish League Two after being allegedly taunted about his mental health by an opposition player

David Cox says he is retiring from football after he was allegedly taunted about his mental health

Albion Rovers striker David Cox has decided to retire after being allegedly taunted by a Stenhousemuir player over his mental health during Thursday night's game.

The 32-year-old, who was a substitute, left the stadium at half-time of Rovers' 1-0 win in Scottish League Two.

Stenhousemuir said Cox was involved in a verbal altercation with their defender Jonathan Tiffoney before he left the stadium and they will refer the incident to the Scottish FA to investigate.

Cox told Sky Sports News in December 2019 that he had considered suicide after being abused over his mental health issues while playing for Cowdenbeath.

He almost retired from the sport in January before joining Rovers in March.

Cox said on Facebook: "Again having to deal with some mental health shouts at football again. The second half is just starting and I have left the stadium. I was on the bench. We were having a to and fro with the bench. They had a go at my mental health and told me I 'should have done it right the first time'.

"I promised myself the next time it happens I will walk off the park. I wasn't playing, I am done with football completely. Some folk might not think it is a big deal but I am fed up for it. I don't get paid enough.

"I tried to speak to the referees about it but they didn't want to know because they didn't hear it. We talk about racism, personal issues and because it is not heard by officials there is nothing they can do about it. So I am going to do something about it.

"I am leaving the game. I am done with it."

Albion Rovers said in a statement: "The health, safety and well-being of everyone associated with Albion Rovers is of paramount importance to us.

"Football is a place for all and we believe is should be enjoyed without fear, favour or prejudice.

"We are aware of an alleged incident that occurred during this evening's match and have been in touch with David Cox to offer our unconditional backing and support."

Stenhousemuir said: "The club is aware of a verbal altercation that took place between players from both Stenhousemuir and Albion Rovers during tonight's match.

"We have spoken to the players involved, David Cox (Albion Rovers) who was on the bench, and Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) who was playing.

"Both players are making claims of serious and wholly inappropriate comments being made during the game that have implications for player wellbeing and mental health.

"Whilst we accept that things can get said during a game, we believe the allegations are sufficiently serious enough to merit a more detailed investigation.

"We will be referring this to the Scottish FA tomorrow and will work with them and our colleagues at Albion Rovers to investigate the incident."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.