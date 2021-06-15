Ross County fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Ross County will take on St Johnstone in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday July 31.

Malky Mackay's side, who finished 10th last season, face a tough start to the campaign - hosting the Saints for the curtain-raiser before travelling to Hibernian the following weekend.

The Staggies then face reigning champions Rangers on home soil after a one-week break, followed by trips to Aberdeen and last season's runners-up Celtic.

July

31: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

August

7: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

21: Rangers (h) - 3pm

28: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

September

11: Celtic (a) - 3pm

18: Hearts (h) - 3pm

25: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

October

2: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

16: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

23: Livingston (h) - 3pm

27: Dundee (a) - 7.45pm

30: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

November

6: Rangers (a) - 3pm

20: Celtic (h) - 3pm

27: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

December

1: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm

4: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

11: Dundee (h) - 3pm

18: Livingston (a) - 3pm

26: Hearts (a) - 3pm

29: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

26: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm

29: Rangers (h) - 3pm

February

5: Dundee (a) - 3pm

9: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm

19: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

26: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

March

2: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm

5: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

19: Celtic (a) - 3pm

April

2: Hearts (h) - 3pm

9: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23

Saturday April 30

Saturday May 7

Wednesday May 11

Saturday May 14

Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

