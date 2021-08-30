Aberdeen vs Celtic, St Mirren vs Rangers picked for live coverage on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will broadcast Aberdeen vs Celtic, St Mirren vs Rangers and Motherwell vs Rangers in October.

Sky Sports is the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership this season, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football.

In addition to the three newly-announced fixture picks, Sky Sports will also broadcast four live Premiership games in September, including two huge derbies between Hearts and Hibernian and Dundee United and Dundee.

Live Scottish Premiership 2021/22 games on Sky Sports

Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

Saturday September 11

St Johnstone vs Rangers - Kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday September 12

Hearts vs Hibernian - Kick-off 12pm

Sunday September 19



Dundee Utd vs Dundee - Kick-off 12pm



Sunday September 26

St Mirren vs Aberdeen - Kick-off 12pm

Sunday October 3

Aberdeen vs Celtic - Kick-off 12pm

Sunday October 24

St Mirren vs Rangers - Kick-off 12pm

Sunday October 31

Motherwell vs Rangers - Kick-off 12pm