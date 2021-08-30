Aberdeen vs Celtic, St Mirren vs Rangers picked for live coverage on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will broadcast Aberdeen vs Celtic, St Mirren vs Rangers and Motherwell vs Rangers in October.
Sky Sports is the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership this season, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football.
- Find out more about Sky Sports
- Scottish Premiership 2021/22 fixtures
- Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast | Get Sky Sports
In addition to the three newly-announced fixture picks, Sky Sports will also broadcast four live Premiership games in September, including two huge derbies between Hearts and Hibernian and Dundee United and Dundee.
Live Scottish Premiership 2021/22 games on Sky Sports
Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.
Saturday September 11
Trending
- Ronaldo completes Man Utd medical
- Subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast
- Transfer Deadline Day: What every PL club needs
- Real consider raising Mbappe bid to £171m
- Maitland-Niles: I want to go where I'm wanted and will play
- Man Utd's midfield balance still needs fixing
- Ref Watch: Liverpool pen and James red correct decision
- James could leave Man Utd on loan, Amad to stay
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Gunners to swoop for Asensio?
- F1 to address rules after 'race' with no racing
St Johnstone vs Rangers - Kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday September 12
Hearts vs Hibernian - Kick-off 12pm
Sunday September 19
Dundee Utd vs Dundee - Kick-off 12pm
Sunday September 26
St Mirren vs Aberdeen - Kick-off 12pm
Sunday October 3
Aberdeen vs Celtic - Kick-off 12pm
Sunday October 24
St Mirren vs Rangers - Kick-off 12pm
Sunday October 31
Motherwell vs Rangers - Kick-off 12pm